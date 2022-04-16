Turner, Dodgers top Reds 3-1 on Jackie Robinson Day

GREG BEACHAM
·3 min read
In this article:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner extended his hitting streak to 26 games with an RBI triple and Gavin Lux scored two runs while reaching base three times in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Chris Taylor had an early run-scoring triple as the Dodgers punctuated Jackie Robinson Day with their fourth consecutive win in front of a sellout crowd, including thousands wearing giveaway replicas of Robinson's first Brooklyn jersey.

Kyle Farmer had an RBI single in the Reds' fourth consecutive loss.

Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson (1-0) pitched four solid innings apiece for the Dodgers while teaming up for long appearances in the same game for the second time this season. Anderson came in on relief and yielded two hits while earning his first victory for the club that signed him four weeks ago.

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his second save with his new team, the first at Dodger Stadium.

Vladimir Gutiérrez (0-2) yielded three runs on five hits and three walks while pitching into the fifth inning for Cincinnati.

The Dodgers scored in the second when Taylor singled home Max Muncy, but Aristides Aquino made an excellent throw from left to get Justin Turner at the plate for the third out.

Lux then singled in the third and scored on a triple by Trea Turner, the 2021 major league batting champion. He hasn't cooled off to begin his first full season in LA, extending the hitting streak that began last Sept. 12.

Incredibly, Trea Turner has a hit in 53 of his 59 games with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with nobody out and chased Gutiérrez after Lux's leadoff triple in the fifth, but reliever Jeff Hoffman limited the damage to one run on a two-out walk to Turner.

Anderson knocked off Joey Votto's helmet with an errant 2-2 changeup leading off the sixth. Votto took enough offense that players from both teams stepped out of their dugout before calm prevailed. Farmer singled home Aquino with Cincinnati's only run later in the inning.

Gonsolin kept the Reds scoreless despite not throwing a 1-2-3 inning. He yielded three hits and three walks with 11 swing-and-misses.

REMEMBERING ROBINSON

Jackie Robinson Day is always important at Dodger Stadium because of the franchise's role in baseball's integration and because Robinson grew up in Pasadena, 10 miles away from the Dodgers' future home.

Robinson's son, David, spoke to the Dodgers at the base of Jackie Robinson's statue in the plaza behind the outfield bleachers before the game. Robinson's 99-year-old widow, Rachel, received several hearty ovations during a pregame ceremony.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: 2B Jonathan India wasn't in the lineup after injuring his hamstring Thursday. ... RHP Luis Castillo threw 20 pitches in live batting practice at Dodger Stadium. He'll throw again Tuesday in San Diego.

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts thinks RHP Tommy Kahnle and LHP Caleb Ferguson should be ready to return to the majors in 3-4 weeks. They're both coming back from Tommy John surgery.

UP NEXT

The second major league start for Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene (1-0, 5.40 ERA) is in his hometown. The Los Angeles native and Notre Dame High School graduate faces the Dodgers' Julio Urías (0-1, 13.50), who had a rough season-opening start at Colorado.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

