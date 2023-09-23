How to turn spent corn cobs into a delicious jelly or spread – recipe

This dish is a marriage of the old and the new. In an article called Jelly for Scrimpers in South Dakota magazine, Laura Johnson Andrews suggests that corn cob jelly most likely originated in about 1875, when settlers began canning jellies, pickles and preserves, including some delicious-sounding pear, cherry and peach pickles. Spent corn cobs are boiled with sugar and set with pectin to create a wildly delicious sweet jelly that is gorgeous spread on toast, pancakes or waffles. I particularly like it with cheese, especially when the jelly’s spiked with jalapeño.

Because of its similarities in appearance at least, some pioneers of the plant-based world have adopted this frugal recipe as an alternative to honey, using a little less pectin to stop the syrup from setting, and to give it a honey-like viscosity. Historically, corn cob jelly has also been used in place of corn syrup, because it’s almost identical in flavour.

Corn cob jelly (AKA vegan hot honey)

This recipe turns a few spent corn cobs into a delicious sweet treat. It doesn’t matter if there are a few kernels left on the cobs – they will only add flavour and help turn the liquid into a glorious golden yellow. To give the appearance of honey, I’ve added a little optional turmeric, but it does impart some flavour, so add it only if you like the stuff.

I strain the cob cooking liquid to create a clear, honey-like substance, but if you wish, add some corn kernels to the jelly mix before jarring, which both looks pretty and adds a wonderful texture. The syrup will keep in the fridge for a couple of weeks.

Makes 1 300ml jar

4 spent corn cobs

1 jalapeño chilli (optional but recommended)

¼ lemon

300g unrefined jam sugar

¼ tsp turmeric (optional)

Put the spent corn cobs, jalapeño, if using, and lemon in a deep pan, and add cold water to cover. Bring up to a boil, then turn down the heat to low and leave to simmer for an hour.

Lift out and reserve the poached chilli, then strain 300ml of the cooking liquid through a muslin-lined sieve and into a second saucepan. Add the jam sugar and turmeric, if using, then drop in the reserved chilli, turn on the heat to medium and bring to a boil, stirring all the while. Boil for five minutes, still stirring constantly, then pour into a large clean jar. Store in the fridge for a couple of weeks.