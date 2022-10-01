How to turn spent citrus peel into a bartender’s secret ingredient – recipe

Oleo saccharum is a citrus syrup used in bartending, and is made by macerating citrus peel with sugar. Although it’s easy to make, it has a complex flavour profile that works brilliantly in all manner of cocktails and even in cooking: mix it into a salad dressing, say, or use as a glaze for meat or roast vegetables or to sweeten a citrussy pudding.

The peel from just one citrus fruit is enough for at least a couple of cocktails, but if you want to make a larger batch, save spent peel in the freezer until you have enough stored up. Peel the fruit carefully, to avoid any of the white pith (unless you’re looking for a bitter flavour profile). Incidentally, you can also make it with other fruit peelings, such as pineapple, banana, mango or apple; they don’t contain the same level of essential oils, but the sugar will still absorb the moisture and flavour of the fruit.

Traditionally, citrus oleo saccharum is used in punches, but it works in any cocktail to which you’d like to add some citrussy sweetness, from an old fashioned to a daiquiri; it also makes a refreshing citrus-ade by adding sparkling water; add vodka, too, for a spiked seltzer.

Oleo saccharum (AKA citrus peel syrup)

Oleo saccharum is Latin for “oil sugar’’. Through maceration, the sugar extracts the strong and flavourful essential oils from the citrus peels, making a sweet and powerful syrup that is rich in aromatic terpenes. Oleo saccharum is a flavourful alternative to the simple sugar syrup often used to sweeten cocktails. Rather than adding sugar, which can be hard to dissolve in a cold drink, syrups sweeten drinks while maintaining a clean texture.

Serves 2

The peel from at least 1 citrus fruit, weighed

The same weight of unrefined sugar

Put the peel and sugar in a jar or bowl. Muddle the mix with a masher, pestle or rolling pin, to break down the peel and release the essential oils. Cover and leave to macerate for 24 hours, mixing every now and again, then pass through a sieve, extracting as much of the sugary oils as possible. Store in a clean bottle or jar in the fridge, and use within one to three weeks for best results.