How To Turn Any Space Into a Guest Room
There's always room for more.
The holidays will be here before we know it. Whether you celebrate Hanukah, Christmas, or Kwanza, there’s one inevitable thing—guests. However, if you don’t have a dedicated guest room, it can be a real challenge to host friends and family. Still, that doesn’t mean your loved ones need to stay somewhere else. Whether you need a little extra space for your mother-in-law or three of your best friends want to stay with you when they’re in town—here’s how to turn any room into a cozy and comfortable guest room.
Swap Out Your Current Sofa for a Sofa Bed
A sofa bed turns any living room into a guest room on demand. It’s also a more comfortable option than having your guest sleep on the couch while putting less wear and tear on your cushions and pillows. Be sure to make the bed with high thread count sheets, draw the blinds or curtains, and voila—you have an instant guest room.
Host a Guest (Or Two) With a Daybed
Even if you live in a studio apartment, you can’t still have guests. Instead of a sofa, use a day bed with a built-in trundle underneath. When it’s just you, tuck the comforter under the mattress and style it with plenty of pillows to get the look of a sofa. This idea also works in a home office.
While it might be tight, you can also consider purchasing a daybed with a built-in trundle and host two people at once. When someone comes to visit, all you need to do is move the coffee table out of the way and pull out the trundle. West Elm has some fantastic options in this category.
Keep a Trundle Bed in a Kid's Room
While we’re on the topic of trundle beds, they’re ideal for kid's rooms, too—especially during the holidays when all those cousins come to visit. Just be sure to measure the space under the bed to be sure the trundle will fit before ordering. Also, keep in mind that anything currently stored under the bed will need to be relocated.
Turn a Home Office into a Guest Room With a Murphy Bed
If you frequently have guests who need their own space, let your home office do double duty with the help of a Murphy bed. There are three options here. One option is to get a Murphy bed that looks like a cabinet and opens up. Another other choice is going with a Murphy bed/desk combo (yes, a desk that flips down to reveal a bed!). On the other hand, if you want something really special or uniquely designed, there are all sorts of custom options available.
Use an Air Mattress Just About Anywhere
Do you have both limited space and a limited budget? Air mattresses can be very inexpensive and turn just about any room into a guest room. When you’re finished, deflate it and store it away until the next time overnight guests arrive.
While an air mattress isn’t exactly the most comfortable choice—you can always upgrade it with nice sheets, fluffy bedding, and comfortable pillows.
