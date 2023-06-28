How to turn off Google SafeSearch: Explicit images to be blurred for all users

Google wants to prevent you from inadvertently viewing explicit content with its new safety filter (Google)

Google has switched on a new setting that blurs explicit imagery by default in Search results.

The feature is part of Google’s SafeSearch settings, which are designed to prevent people from accidentally viewing graphically violent or pornographic images online.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Google announced in February that the blur filter, which was previously turned on by default for signed-in users under 18, would gradually be expanded to everyone.

Users have started spotting the change in recent weeks as Google activates the new setting in more places. The filter applies to everyone, regardless of whether you are signed in through your Google account or not.

As it is a tool built by Google, the feature only works on Google Search results, and doesn’t block or blur material you find on other search engines or websites you visit directly.

However, if you don’t want to have the filter on, you can always just turn it off in your settings. Here’s what you need to do:

How to turn off Google SafeSearch

The first time you encounter blurred images in your search results, you should see a label at the top of the page that reads “SafeSearch blurring is on.”

Next to it, will be a “manage setting” button that directs you to the filter’s controls, where you can choose between three options.

These include “Filter” for blocking out all explicit images, text and links; “Blur” for blurring explicit content, but not text and links; and “Off” which shows all results even if they’re explicit.

How do I turn off Google SafeSearch on my phone?

On Android and iPhone, you can find the SafeSearch settings by following this link .

Alternatively, if you’re using the Google app, you can turn off the filter by tapping your profile picture or initials, and then selecting settings, and SafeSearch. Here, you’ll find the same controls as those listed above.

If you don’t see the options, or if they’re locked, it could be because you’re signed in on a public WiFi network, or on a school or work computer, where someone else is in charge of the filters.

Is Google SafeSearch automatically on?

The toughest Google SafeSearch setting is only automatically enabled for signed-in users under 18. But, the explicit image blur is on by default for everyone.

On a personal device, SafeSearch can be disabled by anyone, as long as you’re not using a supervised account with parental controls.

By making SafeSearch blur the default option for all users, Google is trying to ensure that children and teens don’t inadvertently view explicit content, seeing as some people don’t use Google while logged into an account.