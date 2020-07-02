How to turn your lockdown hobby into a business

Photo credit: Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

As many of us have had more time on our hands during lockdown, you may have picked up a new hobby or finally turned your hand to a passion you never had the time for.

Every business started somewhere, perhaps as a creative hobby or as an idea born after a conversation with a friend in the pub. Fashion's favourite Kitri was established after founder Haeni Kim felt frustrated over not being able to find well-made looks that didn't break the bank.

Kim then set out to create pieces she dreamt about wearing, with the idea that other women would love to wear them too. Since her early days, Kitri has grown into a well-loved brand with a cult following. The brand has a reputation for creating dresses that become sell-out hits and its dresses are always among summer's must-have items with certain pieces attracting an impressive 800-strong waitlist.

With such experience under her belt, the designer is well-placed to share her insights on how to turn your newfound hobby into a business. If you're looking to take your lockdown interests to the next level, then Kim's advice is well worth reading.

Establish how much you love it

“It really takes all you have in terms of your mental capacity and time,” Kim explains. “Everything you talk, think and breathe is your business, so it’s important to ask yourself ‘is this something that I love so much I wouldn’t mind doing it 24 hours a day, every day?’”

If you’re not feeling too certain, then it might start to become tedious very quickly. “You will start resenting your passion or your hobby, which is the last thing you want to do!” warns Kim.

Once you’ve thought about the long-term, try to imagine what kind of business it could turn into one day. Is it viable? Do you have the right information and resources?

Take small steps

“It’s best to test things little by little and as small as possible, so you can see if there’s an appetite for that in the beginning. See the attention you get and whether there’s demand, it’s better to chase sales rather than trying to flog something.”

Take time to speak with other businesses and founders on what they learnt in the early stages. There’s plenty of workshops to sign up to and networks you can join to link up with like-minded people and learn from their experiences.

Now, more than ever, it’s important to be cautious when it comes to your finances. “Keeping the post-covid economic climate in mind, make sure you test the water and have a solid idea of your brand and understand cost structures. You don’t want to break your back over something you can’t make a living from,” she advises.

When is the right time to take it full-time?

Start it as a side hustle and push yourself to manage both in the beginning. “The moment you have some traction and believe in your gut that it works and that you can’t think of doing anything else, that’s the crystallising moment, that’s what you need to look out for.”

With that being said, juggling a full-time job and a side project probably means you have time for little else. It’s important to take time off from working where you switch off completely, so you can recharge, otherwise you can’t achieve as much if you are tired from overworking yourself.

“In my first year, I found it so hard to switch off, you find yourself thinking that the business won’t work out as you can’t think straight or make decisions with a clear head. Recognise when you need time off and don’t feel guilty for that,” points out Kim.

Like most things, the start of a process is exciting and you'll most likely be feeling more creative than ever. Keeping momentum and learning on the job can be daunting, so remember to keep things in manageable chunks.

“Everyone has good and bad days,” Kim says reassuringly. “With me, I tend to feel discouraged when a project takes a really long time as you can’t see the end result quick enough, so you feel disappointed that your great idea can’t materialise immediately.”

“I break this down into timelines, rather than one goal at the end, so you have a schedule of when you need to get things done. Reaching those milestones as you go is more mentally inspiring, rather than slogging it out to the finished product, that will take it all to the next level.”

If I don’t have a business background, how can I start with confidence?

Research, research and more research. There’s so much you can access online, so set some time aside to figure out what essential skills you need to build on. Don’t be afraid to get things wrong or put pressure on yourself to learn everything in the beginning, these things can be updated further down the line as your knowledge continues to grow.

“We all have our own strengths so I think things come naturally... you learn from mistakes and nothing is impossible. A lot of business people start with no experience, so I think being scared of taking the leap can hold people back rather than actually being able to do it,” says Kim.

“I think one of the big things for women and myself particularly, it’s harder to ask for help as you don’t want it to seem like a weakness asking for help or you have an inability to do it on your own. In my experience, there are plenty of people there to help if you look hard enough for it.”

What’s your best bit of business advice?

“Prepare for the best and expect the worst. It’s important to keep hope up, but be realistic as things can turn in a day like this situation. That’s been my mantra for the past few years,” she says.

“A lot of success stories make things seem overnight and that things come together in this Hollywood moment. When I speak with fellow founders, we ask if that’s real or if we are doing it all wrong.”

“But most of the time it’s rare this happens, so going into the business with eyes wide open is important. The process is incredibly rewarding and making your own idea come together has its own merit. Every small success with Kitri has been worth it, so if that excites you, then you are ready to do it.”

