How to turn leftover veg into a nourishing soup – recipe

Tom Hunt
·3 min read

The ingredients are so flexible, and it keeps for so long, that borsch is the thrifty cook’s dream dish, being both filling and packed with nutrients


‘My grandma would always say the spoon has to stand up straight [in a borsch] – it has to be full of vegetables,” says the Ukrainian cook and food writer Olia Hercules in a video we made together of her plant-based borsch. She adds that, while borsch is a soup, it’s also a hearty meal in itself that gets better with time, so she advises making a big batch and enjoying the leftovers over the following days.

What strikes me about borsch is that, beyond the beetroot, the other ingredients are pretty flexible, making it a great fridge-raid recipe to use up all kinds of vegetables. Add potatoes and/or any beans, other root veg such as parsnips, turnip or swede, and greens in the form of beetroot leaves or any cabbage or kale – I use both red and green cabbage in today’s recipe, which is in support of the #CookforUkraine initiative.

Fridge-raid borsch

Like the famous Italian ribollita, this vibrant Ukrainian soup is hugely adaptable and can use up all sorts of seasonal odds and ends. To prevent waste, don’t peel any of the veg, and include the cabbage cores and kale stems, both of which can be grated or cut into fine matchsticks along with the beetroot.

Olia’s book Summer Kitchens: Recipes and Reminiscences from Every Corner of Ukraine features a borsch with duck and smoked pears, but my recipe is plant-based; if you want, make a thrifty meat version by using a rich duck or chicken stock made with carcasses saved from the butcher’s bin (they often come with scraps of meat on them, so pick this off and add to the soup, too.

Serves 6

2 small beetroots (with the leaves, if available)
3 tbsp red-wine vinegar, or other vinegar
200g peeled onion and/or leek
1 carrot
1 tbsp olive oil
1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes, or 400g fresh tomatoes, chopped
1 litre vegetable stock, or water, or chicken or duck stock
300g potatoes and/or other root vegetables (parsnips, turnips, swede) and/or beans of any kind
400g greens (white cabbage, kale, beetroot leaves, etc), sliced
2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
Salt and black pepper
Soured cream and dill, to serve

Cut the beetroots into fine matchsticks, then with the vinegar.

Roughly dice the onion and grate the carrot, then saute in the oil in a large saucepan until they start to caramelise.

Stir in the beetroot and its vinegar (save a few beetroot sticks to garnish), the tomatoes and stock, and add the root veg and beans – I used diced potatoes and haricots. Bring to a boil, simmer for five minutes, then add the greens. Return to the boil and simmer for five minutes more, until the greens and roots are tender.

To finish, stir in the garlic, season and serve topped with soured cream, dill and the reserved colourful beetroot sticks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Boucher describes moment Zach LaVine was surprised by Raptors size

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to discuss Toronto's unique size advantage over other teams and Chris Boucher recalls Bulls guard Zach LaVine being thrown off by the Raptors' height on the floor. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube

  • Salah is wanted by Juventus

    Rumour has it that the Italian football club is preparing an offer for the big football star Mohamed Salah.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l

  • Matthews scores 50th goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Jets

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his 50th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night. The sniper, who buried his team's sixth goal into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation, is the first Leaf to hit the half-century mark since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94. William Nylander added two on the power play to go along with an assist and Ilya Mikheyev had a short-handed goal as part of his first three-point night in the NHL for the Leafs.

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Talbot, Gaudreau, Draisaitl named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot, Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau and Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Talbot went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .959 save percentage and one shutout to help the Wild extend their winning streak to six games and move into second place in the Central Division. Gaudreau led the league with eight assists and 10 points to power the Pacific Division-leading Flames to a pair of wi