How to turn leftover roast lamb into a Palestinian classic – recipe

Tom Hunt
·3 min read

I first came across maqluba, or makloubeh, while watching a cooking demo by Franco-Palestinian chef Fadi Kattan for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and was instantly hooked. As Kattan explains: “Maqluba is a one-pot meal that has a fantastic balance between protein, grains and vegetables.” It can also help you save waste, because you can upcycle leftover roast lamb (plus any bones) and vegetables from your Sunday roast into this lovely dish.

Maqluba

For the best results, make your own stock from a lamb bone, either left over from a roast dinner or raw from the butchers. Pick off and save any meat before making the stock, then repeat after the stock is made, because more meat will reveal itself in the nooks and crannies after simmering for a couple of hours. Reserve all of these tasty morsels for the maqluba.

If you don’t have much leftover lamb – you’ll need up to 250g for the recipe – the dish will still work well with as little as 150g: just replace the weight of any meat shortfall with more vegetables (leftover roast potatoes and carrots, say, both work well in the mix). Katten uses tomatoes in his maqluba, but they’re not currently in season in the UK, so I’m using tomato puree in the stock and piquillo peppers (or preserved peppers) in the base, to give the dish some colour, sweetness and acidity.

Serve with yoghurt and flatbreads on the side. If you have any maqluba left over, Fadi says to reheat them in a saucepan with a little water until piping hot.

For the stock
1 leftover roast leg (or shoulder) lamb bone
1 onion, peeled and roughly chopped
2 bay leaves
30g tomato puree
5g parsley stalks

For the dish
Up to 250g leftover roast lamb
300g basmati rice
1 aubergine
3 tbsp olive oil
2 leftover roast or boiled potatoes
1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained
1 large piquillo pepper, or roasted red pepper (about 100g)
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp cardamom seeds
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp allspice
Sea salt and black pepper400ml lamb stock (see above and method), or water
1 small bunch parsley, to serve
1 small handful almonds or toasted pine nuts, to serve
4 tbsp yoghurt, to serve

Put the leftover roast lamb bone in a large pot with a litre of water, the onion, bay leaves, tomato puree and chopped parsley stalks, bring to a boil, then simmer for two hours. Remove the bone and pick off any remaining meat and set aside for for later, then remove and discard the bay leaves.

Now prep all the other individual elements of the maqluba. Soak the rice in water. Cut the aubergine into thick slices and fry in a tablespoon of oil until golden. Cut the leftover potatoes into thick slices. Cut the pepper, if using, into slices.

Now to build the maqluba. In a medium saucepan with a lid, cover the base with a mosaic of the sliced pepper, then top with, in turn, the potatoes, leftover roast lamb, chickpeas and fried aubergine.

Drain the rice, then mix it with the remaining two tablespoons of olive oil, the spices and salt and pepper to taste. Tip into the pot and spread gently into an even layer, without pressing it down. Cover with the stock top up with cold water, if necessary), the pop on the lid and bring to a boil. Turn down the heat to low and cook gently for 20 minutes, or until all the luqiud has been absorbed.

Take off the heat and leave to rest for three minutes. Take off the lid, replace it with a large platter the flip over so the pot is now on top. Tap the base to release its contents, then and carefully lift the pot off the plate. Finish with chopped parsley and a handful of almond slivers or pine nuts, and serve with a big dollop of yoghurt.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trump Says Bill Barr Should Have Risked Impeachment By Backing Election Fraud Lies

    “I said, ‘Look, get impeached. I went up a lot in the polls when I got impeached. You have to get impeached, maybe,’” the former president told Sean Hannity.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Zetterlund, Bahl score 1st NHL goals as Devils down Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl got their first career goals and New Jersey scored twice in the final minute of the second period, sending the Devils to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tomas Tatar and Jesper Boqvist scored 22 seconds apart late in the second for a 4-2 lead. Yegor Sharangovich scored twice in the final five minutes and added an assist as the Devils won their second straight after breaking a five-game losing streak with a victory Sa