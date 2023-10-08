How to turn your knitting hobby into a side hustle

Howto make a side hustle out of your hobby illustration

For the avid knitters among us, working out how to fix a dropped stitch is one thing, but perhaps the biggest challenge is deciding what to do with your woollen wares. After all, there are only so many baby blankets and knitwear you can kit your family and friends out with – so what can you do with your excess creations?

One popular option is to use your hobby to launch a side hustle, where you can earn a little extra money for your crafts. And online marketplaces offer an easy way to do this from home, where you can make and sell as much as you like. You don’t need the technical skills to set up your own website, and professional photography is not a prerequisite.

If you’re not sure where to start, read on for Telegraph Money’s step-by-step guide detailing exactly what you need to do to set up your knitting side hustle, and turn a tidy profit on your arts and crafts.

‘I’d never heard of Etsy – but I’ve sold hundreds of snoods’

Katie Brown is a childminder, who runs an Etsy store, MKSewingltd, as a side hustle, where she sells handmade woollen snoods and hats, coasters and Christmas decorations.

She hadn’t heard of Etsy before, but was encouraged to set up a store by a friend as a way to supplement her income. She says she found it more affordable than other platforms when she was starting out.

“It’s not been an overnight success,” says Ms Brown. “It’s been quite a long road to get where I am. Building up good reviews is a big part of being on Etsy, because people do rely on that.”

MKSewing Ltd has now racked up more than 700 sales. Ms Brown puts her success down to providing quality products, and getting her photos right.

“I think I’ve got it to a point where people will come back again and again for snoods and knitwear,” she says. “I concentrated on getting the product right, and getting the photos right.

“I’ve experimented over the years with different backgrounds and different ways to present it but good lighting is always a must.”

Story continues

Katie Brown has sold hundreds of knitted items through online marketplaces

Ms Brown says a telltale sign of a new seller is having blurry images, with pictures of products splayed out on the floor.

“There’s a couple of people who have listed and you can see that they’re quite new to it. It looks like someone’s photo in a photo album, rather than being properly staged, properly lit with the product centre,” she says.

It’s also a good idea to keep up as new technology becomes available. “They’ve recently introduced videos,” says Ms Brown. “I always try to take as many pictures as I can, and also take a video.”

Another tip from Ms Brown is having the flexibility to offer items on request: “I get a lot of custom orders from people who want me to create different types of items.”

Not only could this garner you positive reviews, but you might discover a new type of product to add to your shop’s arsenal.

How to set up your knitting side hustle

Step one: Figure out what to sell

It might sound obvious, but the first task is deciding what you want to sell, whether it’s hats and scarves or colourful socks.

Most online sellers offer a couple of specific items to build up a bit of a “niche” for their online store. You might already have a speciality item that you’re particularly good at making, in which case your choice is already made.

If not, have a think about which items are either particularly quick or easy to you (after all, you might be making quite a lot of them), or anything a bit unusual that won’t already be covered by existing online knitters.

Step two: Set your price

Setting your price is tricky, particularly for someone who tends to knit for pleasure and has only ever given away their crafts for free. You don’t want to sell yourself short – your time and skill is worth paying for – but equally, it’s a competitive market and buyers will be put off if prices are too high.

The best place to start is to note the cost of your materials – such as wool, thread, any wrapping or packaging for sending the item off, jiffy bags and postage – and figure out how long you spend making each item.

You’ll also need to consider any charges from the selling platform – some will charge a fee or percentage to list your items online, and/or some of your resulting profits may be taken by the platform, too.

Take this information and factor in paying yourself at least minimum wage (currently £10.42 per hour) and adding a small profit margin of up to 20pc. This way, you can price your items competitively.

It’s also worth checking prices for similar products on marketplaces such as Etsy or Amazon, but note that some of these will be large businesses selling mass-produced products at prices you may not be able to compete with – but customers may well pay more for homemade items.

The good reviews left by those purchasing Katie Brown's wares have been central to the success of MKSewing Ltd - Clara Molden

Step three: Set up your shop

You might be happy to sell your creations through word of mouth, but if you want to make some real cash, an online shop may be the way forward.

Etsy is a popular platform for do-it-yourself creators, and you can register to make a profile on its website.

Once you’ve signed up, you can click through to the “Sell on Etsy” section, where you’ll be asked a couple of questions about what you want to do on the platform – for instance, when asked what brings you to Etsy, you can select “I’m just starting to sell for the first time ever”.

It will then offer you help and advice on things like how to get discovered in search, how to choose a business name and build a brand.

Naming your shop is an important step in the making of your business – regardless of how big or small it may be. The key is choosing something that’s memorable, and related to the product you are selling. Puns can be fun, but should be sense-checked with someone else first to make sure you haven’t missed an inappropriate meaning.

As part of the sign-up process, you’ll also need to select your shop location, the language you want to use, and currency. To receive payments, you will need to link a bank account and a debit or credit card to your Etsy shop.

If you want your products to carry the “handmade” label on Etsy, they’ll need to comply with the platform’s rules – items must be designed and created by you, although sellers are permitted to work with “production partners”. Those that were handmade by someone else cannot be listed with the label. To use the “vintage” label, items must be at least 20-years-old.

Etsy also has strict rules regarding copyright and intellectual property laws, so be careful if you are inspired by things such as TV shows and films.

Finally, one last piece of admin that admittedly isn’t very fun, but is vital to get right, is sorting out your delivery and returns policies.

Other selling platforms to consider

The British Craft House is an alternative to Etsy, offering a platform for creatives and artisans to sell. The marketplace has an application process to ensure that all items are handmade in Britain.

Depop may be a little fashion-forward for some, but many sellers on the site make money from homemade crocheted items. Signing up is simple, and you can do it through the app or the website.

However, given its reputation as a cheap place to buy second-hand and vintage clothes, it may be more difficult to see original items and command high prices.

If you feel ready for the big leagues, you could register with more expensive selling platforms such as Amazon. The sign-up process online is similar to Etsy, but Amazon charges £25 a month plus VAT to sell on its platform, which will eat into your profits, but might allow you to access more potential customers.

Step four: Make your products look good

Displaying your knitted goods in clear, well-lit pictures is key to persuading a browsing customer to purchase them. They don’t need to be of professional quality, but they need to show your crafts in the best way possible.

After all, selling via an online marketplace, rather than a physical one, means photos are all customers have to go on when considering a purchase. They can’t pick your items up to give them a full assessment, so your imagery needs to aim to do that job for them.

The consensus is that plain, light-coloured backgrounds work best, and if you are including more than one shot, a picture of someone using or modelling your product can help buyers imagine themselves owning it. If your items are for children, remember not to use any images of them without their parent’s permission.

You’ll also need a short description about each product, which should include what it is, what it’s made of, what size it is (if applicable), and maybe even some extra information about how you’ve made it – this will confirm to customers that it has genuinely been handmade.

It can also be useful to include details such as how to care for and wash the items, as well as how they could fix them if a small part broke – for example, if you’ve included a replacement button.

Make sure that everything is spelled correctly and reads well. You might ask a friend or relative to check it over before you post, or use an online service such as Grammarly to look for any mistakes.

Finally, you’ll want to collect as many positive reviews as you can – and the key to that is having good communication with your customers, and making sure they receiving anything they’ve bought in good time.

Some sellers will also add decorative touches to their packaging, perhaps wrapping items in tissue paper and including “Thank you” cards. The better your reviews, the more likely you are to make sales in future.

Step five: Don’t forget the taxman

In the world of tax, starting to make money from your side hustle counts as a new source of income and, as such, you might have to pay tax on what you earn.

If you’re only selling a few items, and end up with profits of less than £1,000, then you probably won’t need to do anything, as you’ll be covered by the £1,000 Trading Allowance.

This has been set up precisely for those who make a little extra cash from their hobbies, or by selling unwanted clothes.

If you sell more than this, you’ll need to register for self-assessment (if you haven’t already), and declare the income as part of your tax return.

If it’s just a case of you working by yourself, selling items as a sole trader, then you can add your profits as self-employed income and you may have to pay National Insurance contributions and income tax.

Regardless of whether you’ll need to submit a tax return for your knitting income, it’s good practice to keep track of your prices and how much you sell, alongside any business-related expenses.

You should also store the records for five years after the relevant tax submission deadline, should any tax questions arise.

Recommended

Self-employed? Here are five (perfectly legal) ways to beat the taxman

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.