'Turn up Hot Girls': Megan Thee Stallion is fierce in heels during her first virtual concert

The most well-known "Hot Girl" around, Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, performed in her first live virtual concert on Saturday evening.

Pete's music videos and concerts are typically dominated by dances that reflect the charge of her lyrics, which are known for being sexual in nature. Despite having been shot in each foot last month, the "Savage" singer's onstage presence wasn't any less fiery, filled with dancing and twerking while wearing jeweled platform heels. She did, however, spend a few songs seated on a platform or on stairs on the stage's set.

"Turn up Hot Girls we gone be back out in the world soon," Pete said onstage, later adding, at least for now, people should have a good time in their own homes.

The concert, which had the big-star energy of a nearly half hour late start, kicked off with Pete alone onstage before being joined by dancers with her song "Realer."

She proceeded by transitioning into "Simon Says" with an outfit adjustment from a floor-length skirt to a sheer, sparkling bodysuit with tights — a look that put her platforms on full display.

While there was no in-person audience, Pete called for fans to stand up wherever they were and dance. She performed blazing songs including "Big Booty", a Gucci Mane song on which she is featured, and "Freak Nasty", which took place in the figurative "Stalli Saloon".

Then, Pete turned the energy down to recognize men and women who have been injured or died in police-related violence. On a screen behind the stage, spelled out in large text were the names of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Aura Rosser, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Stephon Clark, Botham Jean, Elijah McClain, Atatiana Jefferson, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake.

"Why is it so hard being Black in America?" the screen read amidst the playing of what sounded like gunshots followed by shiver-sending church bells.

"I was twerkin and next thing I know I'm crying," Twitter user @MikeishaDache wrote of the tribute.

Pete was notably quiet on the topic of her injury. She alluded to it, saying "Hotties it’s been a very, very rough 2020 it’s been a few very rough months for me."

On Aug. 21, she alleged that Tory Lanez was the person who shot her. The "Savage" rapper took to Instagram Live to make what she said were clarifications about the July night she suffered gunshot wounds in both of her feet.

She said she "tried to keep the situation off the internet," but felt compelled to speak her truth after previously trying to protect Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

"Yes, this (expletive) Tory shot me," she said before addressing rumors that she was lying about being shot. "You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying … stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand."

Earlier this month, Pete also made headlines with the releasing "WAP," a female sexual empowerment anthem, with Cardi B. When she performed her part of "WAP" sparks rained down behind Pete and her "Hot Girl" dancers.

Ahead of her concert, Pete took to Instagram to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday after a private fight against colon cancer. "Rest in paradise king," she wrote.

