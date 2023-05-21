How to turn your home from dark and dingy to light and bright

'It’s a small city but it still feels very cosmopolitan,' Antonia says of Cambridge - Tony Buckingham

Sitting at the table in the tranquil and airy kitchen of her Cambridge home, interior designer Antonia Winkler von Stiernhielm is chatting animatedly about the time this very kitchen – or, more specifically, its failure to arrive – almost broke her spirit. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves; there is a long story behind how Antonia ended up in this serene space.

Back in 2015, she was happily living in London and working in luxury branding when she met her future husband, Nils. When they married two years later, they decided to move out of London to Cambridge: “We love the many green spaces here and the river,” she says. “It’s a small city but it still feels very cosmopolitan.”

At the same time, she had begun to feel that the long hours of her branding job were not sustainable, especially with children on the horizon. Inspiration came in the form of a friend who asked for help decorating her west London flat, which wasn’t quite the bolt out of the blue that it sounds. Antonia’s mother worked in property, renovating homes for the rental market, and her daughter had become involved from an early age.

“She’d test me, ‘How do we make this place better? Improve the layout? Fit in a second bathroom?’ It gave me a firm knowledge base,” says Antonia, who retrained in interior design at the KLC School of Design before interning at Studio Duggan, a firm known for its sophisticated yet playful room schemes.

The open kitchen and dining area in Antonia's Cambridge home - Alexander James

Initially renting in Cambridge, the couple found house-hunting a challenge, as a significant swathe of the city is owned by the university, so demand for houses – especially period ones – is high, with prices comparable to those in the capital. The couple were gazumped on one place before they stumbled upon this Victorian house that had somehow languished on the Cambridge property market for months.

“The owner hadn’t lived there for a long time and it hadn’t had much love,” says Antonia. “The kitchen and bathroom were falling apart, there was a strange low-ceilinged lean-to at the back of the kitchen with a washing machine and a sofa, and the whole place felt so dark and gloomy.” Funnily enough, there was less competition for this one, and she and Nils were able to snap it up.

In order to save money to renovate, the couple lived in the house for a year before doing any work. “It was pretty grim; we had to tape a shower curtain over the tiles in the shower because they were hanging off the walls and causing leaks,” says Antonia. Then the work began, with a loft extension that has created a new master suite.

Downstairs, the tumbledown lean-to was rebuilt to create a dining area for the kitchen, and the whole house has had a major refresh.

Antonia’s top tips for a successful renovation are to build a good-sized buffer zone into a budget. In this case, the lean-to was found to have no proper foundations and needed rebuilding. “It was bad news, but not the deal-breaker it could have been if we hadn’t kept some funds in reserve,” she notes. She also advises choosing the builder with whom you have the best rapport, “not just the cheapest price. I tell people to go and see the builder’s current project and check they are keeping it tidy and protecting things like worktops or floors. That’s a really good indicator that they’ll take pride in their work.”

Their compact rented flat had left Antonia craving light and space. “Your interior surroundings can have a profound impact on your mood and wellbeing,” she says. “I wanted a home where your shoulders drop as you come inside, where you can breathe. I sometimes feel overwhelmed by the speed and sheer volume of news and other information that bombard us today, so I wanted my home to feel calm, as an antidote to that.”

In order to save money to renovate, Antonia and her husband lived in the house for a year before doing any work - Tony Buckingham

The house renovation was well under way by the time Covid struck, and that only increased Antonia’s desire for a peaceful sanctuary. “We needed to be able to shut the door to what was going on outside,” she says. At that point, she was expecting her first child (Achille, now three, who has since been joined by one-year-old sister Azaria), and the couple had moved out while the worst of the work took place, with Nils staying close to his work nearby and Antonia living with her sister in west London.

“But as Achille’s due date got nearer and all my hospital appointments were in Cambridge, we decided to rent somewhere together back here,” she says. They were happy to make do with a very basic place – “there weren’t any windows to look out of, only skylights,” says Antonia. But as the first lockdown took hold, the baby came – with a complicated birth – and renovations ground to a halt. It was a triple whammy of problems “and all of us stranded in a rented windowless shoebox”.

The lowest point came when their kitchen delivery, which they badly needed to be able to move back into the house, was cancelled. “Nobody seemed to know what would happen and there was a real atmosphere of fear around Covid; I don’t think I’ve ever been so stressed,” she recalls. The couple moved in with Nils’s parents, and eventually the tide started to turn as she was able to manage the renovations remotely and found a sympathetic ear at Ikea customer services to finally get the kitchen delivery rescheduled.

Antonia is a huge fan of Ikea’s functional designs and vast range of internal fitting options - Alexander James

Given the high-end, polished good looks of the house, it might come as a surprise that it has an Ikea kitchen. But the couple were on a budget and Antonia is a huge fan of Ikea’s functional designs and vast range of internal fitting options. The savings she made here allowed her to splurge on a beautiful Calacatta Viola marble that she used to create a high-impact splashback, which she paired with Carrara quartz worktops: “Quartz is better for the budget but also family-friendly, as it’s stain- and chip-proof,” she says.

On a similar tip, while the cotton-linen-covered banquette in the dining area might seem hopelessly optimistic in a house with two children under five, it has been treated with stain repellent so any spills can be quickly wiped away, while all the house’s upholstered chairs have removable covers that can be popped in the wash. That said, Antonia does have some regrets about the chalky-matt paint finishes in many of the rooms: “They’re not a good idea with young children. I advise clients with kids, grandchildren or pets to consider an eggshell or satin finish as they’re far easier to wipe clean.”

Carrara quartz worktops feature throughout the home - Alexander James

In the kitchen, the couple replaced a supporting wall with a steel RSJ, to open it up to the dining area beyond, and added new windows, French doors and an orangery-style glass roof over the dining area. “Now it flows quite seamlessly into the garden, it’s hard to believe how gloomy it once was,” says Antonia .

Similarly, in the loft conversion, the couple’s architect, Peter Chiu, suggested a large dormer window at the top of the stairs, which now floods the once-dark first floor with daylight.

In the double sitting room, simply removing the heavily pelmeted curtains made a huge difference to the natural light, as did sanding back the thickly varnished dark oak floorboards and finishing them with a white-tinted Osmo oil that bounces light around the room, helped by a large mirror over the new marble fireplace. Antonia removed the 1990s alcove shelves and CD racks, which “really spoiled the proportions of the rooms”, instead opting for open shelving with much-needed base cupboards below. “There was practically no storage when we moved here. Now the toys come out every day but it’s so easy to sweep them all away and have a civilised evening when the children are in bed,” she says.

The living room features open shelving with much-needed base cupboards below - Alexander James

She has added further storage throughout the house, with pull-out drawers under the stairs to maximise the space there, storage under the dining banquette and a wall of wardrobes in the master bedroom with further concealed storage behind – perfect for luggage and out-of-season clothes.

With so much light now coming in, the house could be in danger of feeling cold, but Antonia has put paid to that with her choice of whites. “I looked for white paints with a red, pink or green undertone, depending on the room, like Farrow & Ball’s taupe-white Dimity, which I used to bring warmth to the north-facing sitting room,” she says. “I love using colour for my clients’ homes, but it felt right to go with pale neutrals here to create the serene feeling that I wanted.” While colour has been dialled down, texture is a key element, with natural materials and tactile textiles helping to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

For her furniture choices, Antonia tries to find pieces with the quality, durability and simple good looks to last a lifetime. “Just as we’re rejecting fast fashion, I’m anti fast homes and keen to avoid badly made, disposable items,” she says. She likes to mix solid, weighty pieces that bring gravitas to a room, with light, airy furniture that makes the most of the sense of space – such as the marble coffee table and white armchair in the sitting room. Gesturing around the room as she sinks into the deeply comfortable sofa, she reflects, “I do feel I’ve achieved what I wanted to with this house; it feels so calming to spend time here now.”

The Bernini CL9 Ribbon Chair was a hand-me-down from Nils’s mother; the framed fabric (reflected in the mirror) is by Dedar; and similar fire surrounds can be found at Chesneys - Alexander James

The sitting room

In this formerly dark north-facing room, Antonia has used a taupe-tinted white paint, Farrow & Ball’s Dimity, which creates a warm atmosphere. A mirror, from Fiona McDonald, helps to bounce the light around, while Antonia’s use of curves, seen on the mirror, vintage Italian Stilnovo ceiling light and much of the furniture, helps to offset the hard elements in the room, such as the marble fire surround. The patterns of this surround, and the Soho Home marble coffee table, are echoed in the varying sheen of the silk-effect rug, which helps to hide any marks, making it handy for family life.

The large bath, by Burlington Bathrooms, was chosen to cope with bathing two children together - Alexander James

Family bathroom

Antonia wanted this room to feel fresh and bright. The large bath, by Burlington Bathrooms, was chosen to cope with bathing two children together, while the brassware is from Aston Matthews. Antonia upgraded an Ikea storage unit with a marble offcut top. The walls are painted in Farrow & Ball’s Wimborne White. Beading is used throughout the house to create the effect of panelled walls, bringing elegance and character. Her tip for success is to sketch different arrangements, to find one that suits the room.

Antonia's son's room features practical, playful, yet sophisticated schemes that work for children and parents alike - Alexander James

Son's bedroom

Antonia advises clients not to decorate the nursery specifically for a baby, “because that stage is over so quickly”. Instead she creates practical, playful, yet sophisticated schemes that work for children and parents alike. The walls here have been kept neutral, with colour and pattern coming in through accessories like the Anthropologie rug and Turnell & Gigon fabric blind.

The curtain pole extends so the open curtain does not block the light - Alexander James

The study

To maximise the light coming in via the French doors, the curtain pole extends so the open curtain does not block the light. She loves to utilise large-scale pieces and says, “Playing with proportions stops a neutral room becoming boring.” She has combined an antique chair with a mid-century-style desk and a retro armchair, but it works because the contrasting pieces share common elements: rich wooden tones and soft blue fabrics. “An eclectic mix of eras helps a room look modern,” she explains.

The headboard uses fabric by Kelly Wearstler for G P & J Baker - Alexander James

The master bedroom

In the new loft, Antonia wanted to create a feeling of continuity, opting for beading on the wardrobe doors that ties in with the detailing used throughout the house. She wanted the space to feel calm and streamlined, opting for wall-mounted bedside lights from Etsy. Simple, skirted bedside tables and other fabrics help to soften up the room, creating a relaxing retreat. The walls are painted with Bauwerk’s lime plaster paint in Mykonos.

In the master bathroom, a judicious use of mirrors and a floating vanity unit wrapped in statement marble maximise the sense of light and space. The flooring, from The Natural Wood Floor Company, runs across the whole master suite for continuity. The rippled Ludlow tiles from Porcelain Superstore help to bounce the light around.

Over the sideboard, Antonia has hung an abstract-patterned Pierre Frey fabric, mounted in a simple wooden frame - Alexander Jame

Dining area

Having rebuilt a dingy lean-to as a light-filled dining area, which has been merged with the kitchen, the spaces are now unified by a tumbled limestone flag floor by Mandarin Stone. Its warm tones are echoed in the Gustavian-style sideboard, which is topped with a piece of Calacatta Viola marble left over from the splashback. The window frames are painted a muted green, Windmill Lane by Little Greene.

