Turn up the heat with the best Memorial Day 2022 grill deals from Cuisinart, Solo Stove and Ninja
Memorial Day 2022 is just a week away, observed on Monday, May 30. With Memorial Day Weekend quickly approaching, there's only so much time left to score big savings on summer essentials. For the ultimate barbecue set up, from charcoal and propane to pellet and indoor grills, there are plenty of ways to save money before grill season starts. We've found some incredible grill deals from the likes of Cuisinart, Ninja and more to help you cook your way through summer 2022.
There are plenty of grill options to choose from at major retailers, including Amazon, Lowe's and Walmart. If you want an all-encompassing grill deal, there's the Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle available for a major price cut. Typically listed for $774.99, you'll pay $549.99 for the portable charcoal grill, a 13-inch stand, a shelter to protect the grill from harsh weather, a carrying case, tools and more. When we tested the bundle, we were impressed with the grill's 360 square inches of cooking space, which was also easy to set up and clean. It did cooked quality burgers and chickens with direct and indirect heat, the latter type able to prepare chicken within 30 minutes while still having enough heat to cook a few extra cutlets, if need be.
If you like pellet grilling at home and want to take the flavors with you on your next camping trip, there's the Traeger Ranger wood grill. Typically listed for $489.98, Amazon has the box-shaped grill with a cover included at a $7.04 discount for $482.94. As our pick for the best portable pellet grill, the Ranger maintains consistent temperatures at both high and medium heat ranges. It also cooks meat evenly and is very easy to clean.
Check out more amazing cookers, grill tools and more on sale right now!
The best Memorial Day grill deals you can shop
Here are the five best deals for brand new grill masters or those looking to update their existing grills, courtesy of Ninja, Solo Stove and more.
Fire Sense Notebook Charcoal Grill at Amazon for $24.99 (Save $20)
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill at Target for $199.99 (Save $100)
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill at Amazon for $250.77 (Save $119.22)
Z Grills 8-in-1 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with cover at Amazon for $390.16 ($128.84)
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle at Solo Stove for $549.99 (Save $225)
The best Memorial Day charcoal grill deals
Fire Sense Notebook Charcoal Grill at Amazon for $24.99 (Save $20)
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill at Amazon from $25.19 (Save $11.32 to $14.80)
Weber 22-Inch Original Kettle Charcoal Grill at Amazon for $139 (Save $15.80)
Royal Gourmet Black Barrel Charcoal Grill at Lowe's for $159.99 (Save $20)
Weber 22-Inch Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill at Amazon from $219 (Save $13.80)
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle at Solo Stove for $549.99 (Save $225)
The best Memorial Day indoor grill deals
George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Grill at Walmart for $29.96 (Save $20.03)
Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill at Amazon for $35.99 with on-page coupon (Save $14)
Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill at Amazon for $42.38 (Save $7.61)
Cusimax Indoor Electric Smokeless Grill at Amazon from $86.95 with on-page coupon (Save $10 to $33.75)
Zojirushi Indoor Stainless Black Electric Grill at Amazon for $109.95 (Save $21.04)
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill at JCPenney for $179.99 (Save $30.01)
Cuisinart Elite Griddler Electric Grill at Amazon for $189.99 (Save $9.96)
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill at Target for $199.99 (Save $100)
T-fal 1800-Watt OptiGrill XL Stainless Steel Indoor Electric Grill at Amazon for $210.18 (Save $39.81)
The best Memorial Day pellet grill deals
Z Grills 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with cover at Amazon for $390.16 ($128.84)
Z Grills 6-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with cover at Amazon for $418.33 (Save $22.58)
Traeger Ranger Pellet Grill with cover at Amazon for $482.94 (Save $7.04)
Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker at Amazon for $599.95 (Save $50)
The best Memorial Day propane grills deals
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet CGG-180 Propane Gas Grill at Amazon for $142.49 with on-page coupon (Save $57.50)
American Gourmet Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill at Amazon for $169.99 (Save $60)
Cuisinart Chef's Style Portable Propane Tabletop Grill at BBQ Guys for $193.99 (Save $6)
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill at Amazon for $250.77 (Save $119.22)
The best Memorial Day grill tool deals
Cook's Essentials Set of 3 Dual-Tined BBQ Skewers at QVC for $14.68 (Save $9.20)
Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer at Amazon for $15.99 (Save $4)
Chef Robert Irvine 4-Piece Barbecue Tool Set at QVC for $19.99 (Save $23.48)
Weetiee 18-Inch Stainless-Steel Grill Brush and Scraper at Amazon for $22.95 (Save $7.04)
Cuisinart 13-Piece Wooden Handle Tool Set at Amazon for $27.05 (Save $12.94)
When is Memorial Day 2022?
This year, Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 30. While some of the most anticipated sales have already started, most (if not all) of our favorite grill deals are expected to run through Memorial Day 2022, or even the day after.
When do Memorial Day grill sales start?
While some sales start the week before Memorial Day, plenty of others are already live. In fact, we saw some Memorial Day deals start in late April, nearly a month before the holiday. While some sales may start early, many last through Memorial Day itself. Don't wait long though, as some grill deals may depend on supplies at certain retailers.
Where can you shop the best Memorial Day grill deals?
You'd be surprised at how many places offer discounts on grills ahead of Memorial Day. Not only are savings available on the brand's websites themselves, like Solo Stove for instance, but tons of retailers from Amazon and Walmart have discounts on quality cookers. Some of those discounts can be found on the best grills we've ever tested, including charcoal and gas.
