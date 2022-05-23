Turn up the heat with the best Memorial Day 2022 grill deals from Cuisinart, Solo Stove and Ninja

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·4 min read
Add some heat to your favorite meat with these grill deals for indoors, outdoors, pellets and charcoal.
Memorial Day 2022 is just a week away, observed on Monday, May 30. With Memorial Day Weekend quickly approaching, there's only so much time left to score big savings on summer essentials. For the ultimate barbecue set up, from charcoal and propane to pellet and indoor grills, there are plenty of ways to save money before grill season starts. We've found some incredible grill deals from the likes of Cuisinart, Ninja and more to help you cook your way through summer 2022.

There are plenty of grill options to choose from at major retailers, including Amazon, Lowe's and Walmart. If you want an all-encompassing grill deal, there's the Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle available for a major price cut. Typically listed for $774.99, you'll pay $549.99 for the portable charcoal grill, a 13-inch stand, a shelter to protect the grill from harsh weather, a carrying case, tools and more. When we tested the bundle, we were impressed with the grill's 360 square inches of cooking space, which was also easy to set up and clean. It did cooked quality burgers and chickens with direct and indirect heat, the latter type able to prepare chicken within 30 minutes while still having enough heat to cook a few extra cutlets, if need be.

If you like pellet grilling at home and want to take the flavors with you on your next camping trip, there's the Traeger Ranger wood grill. Typically listed for $489.98, Amazon has the box-shaped grill with a cover included at a $7.04 discount for $482.94. As our pick for the best portable pellet grill, the Ranger maintains consistent temperatures at both high and medium heat ranges. It also cooks meat evenly and is very easy to clean.

Check out more amazing cookers, grill tools and more on sale right now!

The best Memorial Day grill deals you can shop

Here are the five best deals for brand new grill masters or those looking to update their existing grills, courtesy of Ninja, Solo Stove and more.

  1. Fire Sense Notebook Charcoal Grill at Amazon for $24.99 (Save $20)

  2. Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill at Target for $199.99 (Save $100)

  3. Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill at Amazon for $250.77 (Save $119.22)

  4. Z Grills 8-in-1 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with cover at Amazon for $390.16 ($128.84)

  5. Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle at Solo Stove for $549.99 (Save $225)

The best Memorial Day charcoal grill deals

The Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle makes for a great starter kit for summertime BBQ sessions.
The best Memorial Day indoor grill deals

If you're looking to spend less, but get a quality indoor grill, the George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Grill is our Best Value winner.
The best Memorial Day pellet grill deals

Take wood-fired flavor with you anywhere you want with the Traeger Grills Ranger pellet grill.
The best Memorial Day propane grills deals

Get a wide amount of cooking space on the American Gourmet Char-Broil Classic Grill.
The best Memorial Day grill tool deals

Keep the grates on your grill in top shape with this Weetiee stainless-steel brush.
Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

When is Memorial Day 2022?

This year, Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 30. While some of the most anticipated sales have already started, most (if not all) of our favorite grill deals are expected to run through Memorial Day 2022, or even the day after.

When do Memorial Day grill sales start?

While some sales start the week before Memorial Day, plenty of others are already live. In fact, we saw some Memorial Day deals start in late April, nearly a month before the holiday. While some sales may start early, many last through Memorial Day itself. Don't wait long though, as some grill deals may depend on supplies at certain retailers.

Where can you shop the best Memorial Day grill deals?

You'd be surprised at how many places offer discounts on grills ahead of Memorial Day. Not only are savings available on the brand's websites themselves, like Solo Stove for instance, but tons of retailers from Amazon and Walmart have discounts on quality cookers. Some of those discounts can be found on the best grills we've ever tested, including charcoal and gas.

