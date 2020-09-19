'It is our turn to fight': Kerry Washington, Mariah Carey, Viola Davis mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Celebrities took to social media to mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at age 87 Friday.

There was no shortage of reaction to the news. Tributes poured in across Twitter Friday night. Billie Jean King was one of many to pay her respects.

"'So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today but for tomorrow,'" she wrote, quoting Ginsburg. "My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died. To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed. For her. For us. For generations to follow."

— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 19, 2020

Mariah Carey also spoke out, thanking Ginsburg.

"Thank you for a lifetime of service," Carey wrote. "Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG."

Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG. https://t.co/hmAw1Lvq9a — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 18, 2020

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared her thoughts, too.

"If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG," Louis-Dreyfus wrote.

Actor Chris Evans tweeted a photo of Ginsburg smiling with the caption "One of one," and a blue heart emoji.

Kevin Bacon tweeted his gratitude and shared a photo of Ginsburg.

"What a tremendous loss," Bacon wrote. "Thank you, RBG for your life’s work. Rest in power."

Comedian and actress Mindy Kaling also tweeted, touching on just how much Ginsburg accomplished and what a role model she is to younger generations.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids," Kaling wrote. "The kind of person who you say 'who knows, one day you could be HER'. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world."

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

More: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died at age 87

"Her rest is earned," actress Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter, with a call to action. "It is our turn to fight.

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

And Kathy Griffin kept it simple: "We owe her," she wrote, using the hashtag "#RIPRBG."

Oscar winner Viola Davis tweeted her condolences and asked for Ginsburg to continue her work from heaven.

"No 2020!!! No! No! Not now! Not this WOMAN!!! Please work your supreme magic, brilliant mind, and courage from Heaven!! Help us down here! Thank you for your service Queen!! Rest in glorious peace"

Cher tweeted that her heart is broken and hailed Ginsburg as one of the greatest women in American history.

"SHE WAS THE ONLY THING BETWEEN US & THE DEATH OF JUSTICE & FREEDOM 4 POOR, WOMEN,VOTING,RACIAL EQUALITY,HEALTHCARE, EVERYTHING I’VE BELIEVED IN MY ENTIRE LIFE," Cher continued.

Jennifer Lopez tweeted that she was heartbroken about Ginsburg's death as well.

"She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to," Lopez wrote, including photos of herself and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez meeting the Justice.

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to. pic.twitter.com/ta9RvhD2IT — jlo (@JLo) September 19, 2020

Actress Octavia Spencer shared her condolences. "The nation mourns this loss quite deeply," she wrote, hash tagging "#YouWereTheFairestOfThemAll."

