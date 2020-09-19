'It is our turn to fight': Kerry Washington, Mariah Carey, Viola Davis mourn Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Celebrities took to social media to mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at age 87 Friday.
There was no shortage of reaction to the news. Tributes poured in across Twitter Friday night. Billie Jean King was one of many to pay her respects.
"'So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today but for tomorrow,'" she wrote, quoting Ginsburg. "My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died. To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed. For her. For us. For generations to follow."
Mariah Carey also spoke out, thanking Ginsburg.
"Thank you for a lifetime of service," Carey wrote. "Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG."
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared her thoughts, too.
"If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG," Louis-Dreyfus wrote.
Actor Chris Evans tweeted a photo of Ginsburg smiling with the caption "One of one," and a blue heart emoji.
Kevin Bacon tweeted his gratitude and shared a photo of Ginsburg.
"What a tremendous loss," Bacon wrote. "Thank you, RBG for your life’s work. Rest in power."
Comedian and actress Mindy Kaling also tweeted, touching on just how much Ginsburg accomplished and what a role model she is to younger generations.
"Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids," Kaling wrote. "The kind of person who you say 'who knows, one day you could be HER'. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world."
"Her rest is earned," actress Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter, with a call to action. "It is our turn to fight.
And Kathy Griffin kept it simple: "We owe her," she wrote, using the hashtag "#RIPRBG."
Oscar winner Viola Davis tweeted her condolences and asked for Ginsburg to continue her work from heaven.
"No 2020!!! No! No! Not now! Not this WOMAN!!! Please work your supreme magic, brilliant mind, and courage from Heaven!! Help us down here! Thank you for your service Queen!! Rest in glorious peace"
Cher tweeted that her heart is broken and hailed Ginsburg as one of the greatest women in American history.
"SHE WAS THE ONLY THING BETWEEN US & THE DEATH OF JUSTICE & FREEDOM 4 POOR, WOMEN,VOTING,RACIAL EQUALITY,HEALTHCARE, EVERYTHING I’VE BELIEVED IN MY ENTIRE LIFE," Cher continued.
Jennifer Lopez tweeted that she was heartbroken about Ginsburg's death as well.
"She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to," Lopez wrote, including photos of herself and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez meeting the Justice.
Actress Octavia Spencer shared her condolences. "The nation mourns this loss quite deeply," she wrote, hash tagging "#YouWereTheFairestOfThemAll."
Barbra Streisand tweeted about hearing of Ginsburg's passing, calling it the worst news. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg you will live in history forever."
Actor and writer Seth MacFarlane also shared his thoughts.
"Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A model for fairness, rational thought, and progress," MacFarlane wrote. "She will be missed more than we can yet imagine."
Actress Mandy Moore, thanked Ginsburg for her actions as a "trailblazer."
"Thank you, RBG for devoting your life, love and legacy to the rule of law," Moore wrote on Twitter. "What a trailblazer in every way. What an immeasurable loss in every way. We will honor you by voting to protect all that you stood for."
Lena Dunham added that she believed Ginsburg was "eternal" and added that "we needed her to be eternal."
"What she means to our past was only rival led by what she still meant for our futures," she wrote. "There are no proper words to thank #RuthBaderGinsburg."
And Sarah Silverman said she was "gutted" by the news.
"RIP RBG," she wrote. "Gutted. Sad. Grateful for all she did. And very very scared."
Actress Brie Larson tweeted her thanks to Ginsburg and made a promise to honor her legacy.
"We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited," she wrote.
George Takei, the actor best known for his role on "Star Trek," reflected on the icon's death and passed along her "dying wish."
"The way to honor her life and her legacy is to respect her dying wish, which was to ask that her seat not be filled until a new president is sworn in," Takei wrote. Then he addressed her directly: "For all you have given us all these decades, I stand ready to fight for your final request."
Filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted the same call to action, complimenting Ginsburg as "Braver than us all!"
"GOD WHY? OH RUTH, WE ARE SO SORRY YOU HAD TO LEAVE US. You did everything you could to stay alive," Moore wrote. "I just read your final wishes: 'My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.' All of us MUST see THAT is what happens."
And actor and comedian Rob Reiner followed suit:
"Today couldn’t be sadder," Reiner wrote. "A brilliant Jurist, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gone. We must fight not to allow an Impeached Criminal to take her seat."
And actor Kumail Nanjiani also commented on Ginsburg's final wish.
"No matter where we go from here, this is a remarkably selfless statement to make on your deathbed: 'My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed,'" Nanjiani wrote.
Author Stephen King, who called Ginsburg, a "giant," also shared a call to action while paying his respects. "Make sure another Kavanaugh doesn't replace her," referring to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski kept it short and sweet. "What a loss..." he wrote, after wishing the Supreme Court Justice peace.
Focus Features, which released the 2018 Ginsburg biographical drama "On the Basis of Sex" starring Felicity Jones, also weighed in on Twitter, sharing a black-and-white photo of a young Ginsburg. "Today we lost an icon, an idol, and a visionary. Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg."
