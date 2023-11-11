How to turn excess sprouts into kimchi – recipe

As a robust, leafy green, brussels sprouts work really well in kimchi, which I love so much I’ve even been known to have some with my Christmas roast (or any roast, for that matter). It’s a great way to preserve an abundance of sprouts over the festive season.

Brussels sprouts kimchi

I once made kimchi on Saturday Kitchen with James Martin back in 2014, and we served it on bruschetta with pulled pork. It’s a truly excellent combo that has to be tried, so next time you roast some pork, make extra and save it for this dish. Shred the pork and reheat in a frying pan until it’s hot right through, then put in a warmed burger bun and top with a spoonful of kimchi.

Brussel’s sprouts are like whole mini cabbages, and make a really cute and seasonal festive kimchi. Once the kimchi has started to ferment, you can leave it on the counter to ferment some more, or put it in the fridge, which will slow down the process. Either way, it should keep for months, if not years. It should be out of direct sunlight and prefers to be in a cool, dark cupboard where the temperature is more stable. Do watch out for mould, though; if any forms on the top, put the lot in the food waste bin. You can help prevent mould by making sure the vegetables are all submerged in the liquid – just press them down with a fork, and if need be keep them down with a weight.

Kimchi is often made with rice flour, which is made into a porridge and mixed with pureed onion, garlic, fish sauce and Korean chilli flakes (gochugaru) or gochujang. As a wholefood cook, however, I like to use brown rice, so I have suggested making your own brown rice flour for this recipe. It’s much easier than you might think, but does require a high-speed blender or spice grinder. Regular white rice flour will work fine, though, as will wheat flour and gluten-free flour.

Makes 2 x 500g jars

500g brussels sprouts, and/or other greens

250g mixed seasonal vegetables (eg, carrots, jerusalem artichokes, squash, turnip, kohlrabi)

100g dark green leek tops or spring onions

Sea salt

4 tbsp brown rice, or white rice flour, gluten-free flour or wheat flour

6 garlic cloves, peeled

1 small red or white onion, peeled

4 tbsp gochujang, or Korean chilli powder or red chilli flakes

50ml fish sauce

Cut all the sprouts in half and put in a large bowl. Cut the mixed vegetables and leek tops or spring onions into matchsticks, and add to the bowl. Cover with cold water and season with plenty of sea salt so it tastes as salty as the sea. Leave for two hours, then drain in a colander.

Meanwhile, with a high-speed blender or spice mill, grind the brown rice into flour and tip into a small saucepan (if you don’t have any brown rice, use four tablespoons of ready-made white rice flour, wheat flour or gluten-free flour instead). Whisk in 400ml water, put on a medium heat and cook, stirring, for a few minutes, until the mix thickens and starts to bubble. Simmer for another minute until it turns into an opaque porridge, then take off the heat.

Put the garlic, onion, gochujang and fish sauce (or water) in a blender, add the porridgey rice mix and blitzto a puree. Transfer to a large bowl, add the drained vegetables and with clean hands, toss to coat. Pack into clean jars, pushing the vegetables under the liquid, then seal and leave at room temperature for at least four days, until it starts to bubble and ferment; open the jars once a day, to release excess gases and “burp” the kimchi.