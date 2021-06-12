How to turn excess fruit juice into a zingy barbecue sauce – recipe

Fruit juice and smoothies are among the UK’s top 10 most-wasted household foods, according to the government waste scheme Wrap. These fresh drinks are highly perishable, which is why supermarkets often sell them on discount or as part of a buy-one-get-one-free offer. And although you might think you’re grabbing a bargain, you may well find yourself with more fresh juice than you can drink.

So what to do? Fruit juice freezes well, either in the carton, or poured into ice-lolly moulds or ice-cube trays, to defrost and add to morning smoothies, for instance, or to grate into that classic Italian dessert, the granita. You can also use it in your cooking, to add sweetness and flavour to all sorts, from today’s recipe forbarbecue sauce to stews such as a daube de boeuf. Add a dash to vinaigrette, use it to flavour cakes or make a glaze by mixing a little fruit juice with powdered sugar.

My barbecue sauce requires only a small amount of juice (about half a cup), so is ideal for using up the end of a carton or an unfinished glass. Traditionally, it’s made with apple juice, but it works with just about any juice; I especially like it with pineapple.

Fruity barbecue sauce

Use this sauce as a condiment or as a marinade for meat and vegetables. In the photograph, I’m brushing it on to shiitake mushrooms. To make them, skewer halved shiitake or other mushrooms, brush with a little oil, then grill on a barbecue (or griddle pan) for three to five minutes on each side, or until they start to caramelise and soften. Brush generously with the sauce, then return to the heat for a couple of minutes on each side, until bubbling and delicious, and eatin a naan or tortilla wrap with salad. I also love to spread it on top of veggie burgers or on slices of tempeh before grilling them and devouring in a veggie BLT sandwich, which should more accurately be called a TLT.

100ml fruit juice (apple juice or other)

60ml cider vinegar

100g ketchup

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

25g blackstrap molasses or maple syrup

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp chipotle pepper paste (optional)

Put everything in a saucepan, stir to combine, then bring to a boil. Turn down the heat to a simmer, leave to cook for five minutes, or until the mix thickens, then leave to cool, decant into a jar or container and seal. Store in the fridge for up to a month or indefinitely in the freezer.