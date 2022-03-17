Turmoil at ports as P&O Ferries suspends operations – latest updates

P&O - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

P&O halts operations

Company says “major announcement” later today

Vessels told to “standby for further instructions”

Unions warn sackings may be looming

Ferry company P&O Ferries has halted operations this morning, leaving ships stranded at ports across the UK pending a “major company announcement” later today.

The RMT union has warned the company may be planning to sack UK seafarers and replace them with foreign workers.

The company has said it is “not going into liquidation”.

10:50 AM

P&O: We are not collapsing

Here’s P&O’s full statement:

P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation. We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement. Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements.

10:48 AM

Unions warn P&O may be planning to replace UK workers

The RMT union has issued a statement, demanding that British jobs are protected amid “speculation” that P&O is planning to sack UK seafarers and replace them with foreign labour.

Its general secretary Mike Lynch says:

We are deeply disturbed by growing speculation that the company are today planning to sack hundreds of UK seafarers and replace them with foreign labour.



We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected and that the Secretary of State intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue.

10:45 AM

P&O: What you need to know

The ferry company has indicated we’ll get an update on what is happening around noon. Here’s some key background:

P&O is one of the largest ferry companies serving the UK, typically carrying more than 8 million passengers a year. However, its services took a hit during the pandemic, with the company last year said to be fighting to stay afloat as footfall had yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. In its accounts on Companies House, it pointed to a material uncertainty that it would be able to keep operating unless it was able to secure more capital from owner DP World and agree new concessions with creditors.

10:40 AM

P&O Ferries suspends operations

Good morning. P&O Ferries has suspended it operations and told all vessels to await further instructions, ahead of a company announcement later today.

Passengers reported having been stranded without information at ports this morning.

Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours. Our Port Teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator.



We apologise for the inconvenience this will have on your journey plans. — P&O Ferries (@POferries) March 17, 2022

P&O later confirmed on Twitter that services would not be running for the next few hours and that travel would be arranged for passengers on alternative operators

Follow along for the latest updates as this story develops.