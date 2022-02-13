Turlock wants out of lead role in housing program. County taking over would be a setback

Andrea Briseño
·5 min read
City of Turlock

The Turlock City Council’s recent vote to remove the city as lead of a housing partnership and hand responsibility to the county does not mean the issue is set in stone, said Angela Freitas, Stanislaus County’s director of planning and community development.

The program, called the HOME Consortium, provides funding for First Time Home Buyer (FTHB) loans and property acquisition for seniors, low income households, transitional housing, domestic violence victims and affordable units for the homeless.

If Turlock moves forward with submitting a notice of intent, essentially resigning as lead, Stanislaus County would need to reapply for the program and qualify in order to continue receiving direct HOME funds.

(Though the acronym appears to make no sense, HOME is the Home Investment Partnerships Program, according to both the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the California Department of Housing and Community Development.)

“These funds are very important to affordable housing, and that’s something that we need,” Freitas said in a phone interview with The Bee. “Not having (Turlock) receive annually as an entitlement jurisdiction puts us in a position of having to compete, with each jurisdiction having to compete at a state level.”

The Turlock council’s decision went against community input and staff recommendation. Several residents called in to the Jan. 25 meeting in support of Turlock as the lead entity and questioned why council members wanted to change the successful program. Community complaints continued Tuesday, Feb. 9, when a small protest took place outside City Hall.

Protest and public comment

About six members of Families de la Raza Unida de Turlock gathered with signs, protesting the decision before heading into the meeting. Public comment typically is heard at the start of City Council meetings, but members chose to push it toward the end of the three-hour meeting.

Community advocate Miguel Donoso said during the meeting that the council failed to get public input, adding that Spanish-language materials and translation weren’t provided to encourage participation among the Latino community.

As a result, he said four families have contacted legal representatives at the California Rural Legal Assistance and plan to sue the city. “I think you are making a lot of violations,” Donoso told council members.

Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak clarified at Tuesday’s meeting that the city still would receive funding as a member city of the program, it just doesn’t have the personnel to continue running it.

Given that Turlock has been running the program for nearly 22 years, said MaryLu Pelyo, organizer for Families de la Raza Unida de Turlock, she just doesn’t believe the city no longer has the capacity. She said the decision makes her feel the City Council is choosing to no longer lead it in order to complicate matters and discourage growth of the low-income and homeless population.

“It’s a total discrimination,” she said in Spanish. “It seems like it’s easier for (Turlock) to eliminate the program than actually do something.”

County doesn’t want change

It’s the county’s preference that Turlock remain the lead entity, however the county is prepared to take over, Freitas said during the Jan. 25 meeting.

“If the county takes over as the lead entity, it will essentially be building a program from the ground up,” she said. “Now is not the best time, from a staffing capacity perspective, to be building a new program.”

Freitas shared that the decision to have Turlock be the lead entity was made because of staffing expertise, and that over the last two decades, Turlock has expanded that expertise and has a stronger staffing capacity to administer the program. Staff also said that keeping Turlock as lead is the only option in which a general fund contribution wouldn’t be required.

The city currently leads the HOME Consortium in partnership with Stanislaus County. The consortium includes Ceres, Hughson, Newman, Oakdale, Patterson, Riverbank, Waterford and the unincorporated areas of the county. Since the program’s inception in 2000, it has received nearly $27 million in grant allocations.

Turlock still would be responsible for current undisbursed HOME funds, previous outstanding projects and long-term responsibilities of the HOME program throughout the periods of affordability for its completed projects, or about 30 years, a Turlock City Council document shows. There are 54 outstanding FTHB loans, said Maria Ramos, Turlock housing and finance specialist.

Before the partnership, each jurisdiction applied for state HOME funds. Though the jurisdictions were successful in securing funds, the application process was competitive and at least once was unsuccessful locally.

As a result, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and Turlock City Council agreed that securing annual funding would be best under a new method. The city and county formed a participating jurisdiction to provide both areas with entitlement status and a direct annual allocation from HUD.

This eliminated the need to compete for state HOME funds annually. But all that may change at the end of September, when the current three-year agreement ends.

The city doesn’t have the authority to reassign the program, Freitas said. But it can choose to resign and must submit by March 1 a formal intent that it plans to do so.

If Turlock does, county staff will then need to present the item to the Board of Supervisors, which then will have to authorize staff to submit a notice that the county intends to be the lead and to apply for the program.

“At this time, we anticipate taking an item on March 1,” Freitas said. “But Turlock has indicated that they may ask for an extension from HUD.”

Andrea Briseño is the equity reporter for The Bee's community-funded Economic Mobility Lab, which features a team of reporters covering economic development, education and equity.

Your contribution helps support the Lab.

Click here to donate to the Lab through the Stanislaus Community Foundation


Click here to learn more about the Lab

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • USA seizes control of Group A with win over Canada in men's hockey

    Hockey Canada's unblemished run in Beijing is over.

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Olympic judging under scrutiny over Parrot's slopestyle win

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Even champion snowboarder Max Parrot knows he got away with one. Still, he's not giving back his gold medal. A few days after winning the Olympic slopestyle contest, Parrot told CBC Sports he knew he grabbed his knee, not his snowboard, during his winning run. “Everyone that snowboards knows I missed that grab. I’m not hiding from that. It is what it is,” the Canadian said. Parrot's feel-good story — winning a gold medal some three years after beating cancer — took an u

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You

  • DeSmith, Penguins shutout Senators, Crosby still seeks 500 goals

    OTTAWA — Matt Murray won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Thursday he was on the opposite end of their attack as a member of the Ottawa Senators. Murray made 42 saves but it came in a losing cause, as Casey DeSmith made 26 saves and Jeff Carter scored the game’s winning goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a 2-0 victory. “They were dialed in on all aspects of the game and a pretty textbook game by them. We battled, we stayed in the game and if we had gotten one it could have

  • Jones in a predicament, Gushue bounces back as pressure mounts for Canadian curlers

    It was probably a little too early to call Canada's curling games on Sunday in Beijing must-wins — but they had to win them. Having combined for four consecutive losses at the Olympics over the last two days of competition, Brad Gushue and Jennifer Jones were needing to get things headed in the right direction. Gushue was able to get the job done against the USA and is now in a somewhat comfortable position, although with this level of talent there are no guaranteed wins at the Olympics anymore.

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Krejci focused on Olympics, not potential return to NHL

    BEIJING (AP) — David Krejci could be in the NHL this season if he wanted. Instead, he's at the Olympics for a third time. The Czech star wanted to play one more season at home in front of friends and family, and that decision has led him to Beijing. One of the most accomplished players in the tournament in the absence of NHL participation, Krejci is focused on representing the Czech Republic at the Olympics, though the possibility exists of a return to North America to rejoin the Boston Bruins l

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.