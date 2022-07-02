Turlock parade celebrates July 4th early; where to find fireworks and more on Monday

Turlock got a jump on the Fourth of July holiday with a Saturday morning parade, drawing a large celebratory crowd.

The parade on Main Street was held early, but most communities are holding their Independence Day events on Monday, July 4. Here’s a look at some of what’s planned:

Modesto

The city of Modesto and the Modesto Kiwanis Club present the “United We Stand” parade. The downtown parade begins at 9:30 a.m. from 10th and F streets to J Street, then back to 11th Street to I Street, ending at 17th Street. www.modestojulyparade.com.

A fireworks show will follow the evening Modesto Nuts home game against the Stockton Ports. Game time is 7:05 p.m. at John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto. Admission $8-$14. www.modestonuts.com.

Columbia

Columbia State Historic Park’s annual Glorious 4th of July Celebration begins with a ceremonial flag raising and black powder musket salute at 11 a.m. Activities include greased pole climbing, a bucket brigade, contests and a tug-of-war. www.visitcolumbiacalifornia.com.

Manteca

A parade starts at 10 a.m. at Jason and North Main streets and ends at Library Park. Manteca also celebrates with fireworks over Big League Dreams sports park. Gates to the park open at 7 p.m. with the fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m. 1077 Milo Candini Drive. $2 ages 12 and over. 209-456-8600.

Atwater

The day begins with a parade downtown at 9 a.m. A festival at Ralston Park is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A concert and fireworks show will be held 6-10 p.m. at Castle Commerce Center, $10 per car. www.atwater4thofjuly.org.

Gustine

Festivities include a parade at 10:30 a.m. on Fifth Street. Afterward, there will be activities at Henry Miller Park, noon-5 p.m. Later there will be fireworks at the Gustine High football field. www.members.tripod.com/gustinecofc.