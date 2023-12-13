Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler discharged from hospital after suffering disgraceful on-pitch attack

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler has been discharged from the hospital where he was treated for a facial fracture after being punched by Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.

Koca is alleged to have told Meler that he would "kill" and "finish" him as he punched the 37-year-old to the ground, where he was then kicked by other aggressors.

Meler, who is one of Turkey's leading referees, is reported by news agency Anadolu to have said: "Faruk Koca punched me under my left eye; I fell to the ground.

"While I was on the ground, other people kicked me in the face and other parts of my body many times. Koca said to me and my colleagues, 'I will finish you'. Addressing me, he said, 'I will kill you'."

Meler was attacked following a 1-1 draw between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

Koca said: "This incident developed due to the wrong decisions and provocative behaviour of the referee. My aim was to react verbally to the referee and spit in his face."

Mehmet Yorubulut, chief doctor at the hospital, said the fracture Meler suffered would heal in time.

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler is discharged from hospital in Ankara (AP)

"The bleeding in Meler's left eye has almost completely stopped," he said.

Turkish football has been suspended following the attack, with December 19 earmarked for its resumption, and Koca has resigned. Koca and two others were arrested on Tuesday as Turkey reeled from the shocking scenes.

Meler was on Tuesday filmed speaking to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan from his hospital bed in a neck brace.

The Turkish Football Federation have said Ankaragucu, Koca, club officials and all those guilty of attacking the referee will be "punished in the strongest terms possible".

FIFA referees' chief Pierluigi Collina has said the attack on Meler is symptomatic of a "cancer" affecting the game and "will kill football" unless action is taken.

"Even more horrific is to know there are thousands of referees around the world who are verbally and physically abused at lower levels of the game," said the Italian.

"A referee cannot be beaten because of a decision, even if it's wrong. His or her car cannot be bombed or set on fire because of a penalty kick.

"Unfortunately, this is not an exaggeration, as car bombs and cars being set on fire is something that has happened in some countries."