Turkish Inflation Climbed Less Than Forecast Near 80% in July

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Turkey’s inflation accelerated slightly less than than expected by economists but still reached a new 24-year high on the back of transportation and food costs.

Consumer prices rose an annual 79.6% last month, up from 78.6% in June, Turkey’s statistics agency TurkStat said on Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 22 analysts was 80.2%.

Monthly inflation was 2.4%, compared with the 2.6% median in a separate poll.

Below are some of the highlights of the inflation report:

Producer prices rose by an annual 145%

Annual price gains in food accelerated to 94.7%, from 93.9% in June; the cost of transportation rose an annual 119.1%

A core inflation index that strips out the impact of volatile items including food and energy gained to 61.7% from 57% last month

Markets

The lira was little changed at 17.9498 per dollar as of 10:04 a.m. in Istanbul

Background

Price growth has been in double digits almost without interruption since the start of 2017. But it took off even more this year on the back of the soaring costs of energy and other commodities, stoked in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Istanbul, Turkey’s commercial center, retail inflation exceeded an annual 99% last month.

As price pressures built, Turkey’s central bank kept its key interest rate at 14% for the past seven meetings, with an ultra-loose monetary policy in place since late last year. Instead, it’s responded with fringe measures, trying to cool off lending and encourage wider use of the local currency.

Annual price growth is set to peak at around 85% in September-October, according to a forecast range chart accompanying the central bank’s latest inflation report. The bank’s projection now shows inflation will end the year at 60.4%, an upward revision of almost 18 percentage points that puts prices 12 times above the target.

Story continues

That outlook is still upbeat relative to the views in the market. Bloomberg Economics predicts inflation will reach a high of 91% in the third quarter and only slow to 69% at the end of 2022.

The lira remains this year’s worst performer among its emerging markets peers, losing more than a quarter of its value against the dollar.

Turkish Inflation Is Likely to Exceed 80% and It Has Yet to Peak

Coming up

The central bank will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Aug. 18

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.