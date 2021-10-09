Turkish Grand Prix LIVE: Latest F1 updates from qualifying at Istanbul Park track

Charles Leclerc on a wet Turkish Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Follow live updates from Turkish Grand Prix qualifying as the battle for the F1 world championship nears its climax. With only six races remaining after Sunday’s race at Istanbul, Lewis Hamilton leads Max Verstappen by two points in the drivers’ championship, every point is crucial from now until the end of the season.

Yesterday drivers hailed the Istanbul Park circuit’s grippier surface on Friday, saying the Turkish Grand Prix track was fun to drive again and very different to last year’s wet and slippery “ice rink”. Turkey returned to the F1 calendar in 2020 after nearly a decade away with a resurfaced track that lacked grip in wet conditions.

The drivers were unimpressed and organisers reacted to the criticism ahead of this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix by water-blasting the asphalt to make it more abrasive. Mercedes’ world championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who last year called the track “terrifying” and joined other drivers in comparing the surface to ice, said after lapping fastest in Friday practice that the track was “much, much different”.

Q2 underway with fast cars on mediums

13:28 , Dan Austin

The second part of qualifying is now underway with both Mercedes cars and Max Verstappen in the Red Bull using the medium tyres.

Drivers start the race on whichever tyres they used in Q2. The medium is a much better race tyre than the soft, but is usually slightly slower in qualifying. The top two teams clearly feel it’s worth the risk this weekend.

Schumacher makes it through

13:25 , Dan Austin

Mick Schumacher has qualified for Q2 for only the second time in his Formula 1 career, after making it through in France earlier this year.

The Haas driver looked adept in tricky condition and will be aiming to disrupt the midfield now.

Ricciardo knocked out in Q1

13:21 , Dan Austin

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo is the shock name who has been knocked out in Turkey! The Australian timed his final attempt badly and was overtaken by plenty of drivers in slower machinery who were able to take advantage of the drying track.

The five drivers who were knocked out are:

16. Ricciardo

17. Latifi

18. Giovinazzi

19. Raikonnen

20. Mazepin

Red Bulls improving

13:18 , Dan Austin

Max Verstappen is temporarily the fastest man out there, until Hamilton goes quicker once again, and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez has dragged himself out of the drop zone and into P5 behind Lando Norris and ahead of Alonso.

Sebastian Vettel is still in the drop zone and struggling to put a clean lap together.

Hamilton back on top

13:16 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton knocks Gasly off top spot after telling his team over the radio that “we need to go for another banker lap.”

He’s ahead by over fourth tenths of a second and that should make him safe here.

Bottas is currently second with Gasly third, and an impressive Fernando Alonso in fourth.

Gasly fastest with rain holding off

13:12 , Dan Austin

The slick tyres are holding up on track as the light rain seems to have gone away for now, with times tumbling and Pierre Gasly now leading the session.

Sainz and Ocon have improved too, pushing Giovinazzi and Vettel into the drop zone.

Drivers currently at risk

13:11 , Dan Austin

The current bottom five includes Ocon, Raikonnen, Schumacher, Mazepin and Sainz.

Both Williams are currently impressing, with Russell in sixth and Latifi eighth.

Tsunoda spins off track

13:10 , Dan Austin

Yuki Tsunoda has caused yet another qualifying session yellow card, suffering a sharp snap of oversteer on a damp patch into turn one and only just missing the wall.

The Japanese driver is currently 14th quickest and could well be at risk here.

Verstappen goes fastest as rain falls

13:08 , Dan Austin

Hamilton manages to make it safely around the track at the second time of asking and goes to the top of the time-sheets.

Bottas follows him through and takes second, before Verstappen gazumps the pair of them to take the lead.

The rain is falling lightly now.

Verstappen spins too

13:06 , Dan Austin

None of the drivers can get any temperature into the tyres and the combination of a damp circuit and cold rubber is causing havoc.

Verstappen is the next spinner, pirouetting in the centre of the circuit but fortunately able to carry on.

Anybody could be knocked out early here. George Russell is currently fastest in the Williams.

Hamilton and Sainz off the track

13:05 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton goes wide into turn one and aborts his lap, and immediately afterwards Carlos Sainz spins off the circuit at the same corner on a damp piece of tarmac.

This session could be carnage.

One lap shootout

13:04 , Dan Austin

Drivers including Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo are being warned that they will only have one lap to ensure they make it into Q2.

Lance Stroll, Max Verstappen, and Sebastian Vettel are the drivers at the back of the queue who could be caught out by the weather.

Qualifying underway with dry tyres

13:01 , Dan Austin

There is an enormous queue of cars at the end of the pitlane, with the track currently dry but rain expected very shortly.

All cars are on the soft tyres, and every driver needs to put in a strong first lap before the rain comes.

Everybody needs to take a bit of a risk, here, and isn’t that what we all want from a qualifying session?

Get the popcorn ready.

Who will drop out in Q1?

12:59 , Dan Austin

With five drivers dropping out of Q1, the Haas, Alfa Romeo and Williams cars are normally the most vulnerable.

But with the conditions uncertain this could be a far more unpredictable opening to qualifying than normal, which could out any driver at risk.

The likes of Yuki Tsunoda, Sergio Perez, and Sebastian Vettel will be looking for strong results after poor qualifying performances in recent weeks.

Why Turkey is a fan favourite circuit

12:56 , Dan Austin

Last season’s Turkish Grand Prix was a certified F1 classic, with Lance Stroll starting pole in the Racing Position before Lewis Hamilton mastered the low grip surface and changing weather to storm to victory by almost a minute. The win was unquestionably one of the seven-time world champion’s best ever.

That was the first F1 race at this Istanbul Park circuit for almost a decade, and it has returned again this year as a late replacement for the cancelled event in Japan.

The track’s high speed, high G-force turn eight is especially popular with fans, but with a combination of high speeds on the straights and more overtaking opportunity than most modern F1 tracks, it’s no wonder Turkey is particularly popular with fans,

Chance of rain is "100%”

12:50 , Dan Austin

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has been giving a track update and says that the timing screen he has access to in the commentary booth now reads “dry track” but also declares that rain is “100%” likely for qualifying.

This could be about to get extremely interesting. The likes of Norris, Russell and Sainz in particular have been strong in changeable track conditions recently.

Wet track could cause havoc in Turkey

12:45 , Dan Austin

The Istanbul Park circuit was re-tarmacked last year and even in the dry proved treacherous for every driver with its lack of grip.

This morning’s practice session was similar, albeit this time because of the weather. George Russell ended up in the gravel, causing a red flag, while Fernando Alonso went off at turn one too.

The track has been drying since then, and should be good for slicks, but the grip will be far from optimal and we could possibly see a shaken-up grid order just like in Belgium and Russia.

Hamilton’s grid penalty crucial

12:38 , Dan Austin

The ten-place grid penalty Lewis Hamilton will be taking this weekend could be vital in deciding who ultimately wins the Drivers’ Championship.

Last time out in Sochi Max Verstappen started from the very back of the grid having changed his entire power unit, but drove through the rain and into second-place to secure a result Red Bull would not have considered possible before lights out.

Hamilton needs a very strong qualifying this afternoon if he is to give himself a chance of scoring strong points and limiting the damage Verstappen will likely do to his two-point lead in the standings.

Practice round-up

12:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

Formula One drivers hailed the Istanbul Park circuit’s grippier surface on Friday, saying the Turkish Grand Prix track was fun to drive again and very different to last year’s wet and slippery “ice rink”.

Turkey returned to the F1 calendar in 2020 after nearly a decade away with a resurfaced track that lacked grip in wet conditions.

The drivers were unimpressed and organisers reacted to the criticism ahead of this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix by water-blasting the asphalt to make it more abrasive.

Mercedes’ world championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who last year called the track “terrifying” and joined other drivers in comparing the surface to ice, said after lapping fastest in Friday practice that the track was “much, much different”.

“I didn’t really know what to expect when we went out there today but, Jeez, so much more grip than we’ve ever had before,” said the seven times world champion who smashed the track record.

“It’s intense how much grip there is out there, which is awesome.

“So it’s made it a much, much more enjoyable track to drive, much more like it was before (years ago),” said the Briton, who will be taking a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday for exceeding his season’s engine allocation.

Hamilton’s Red Bull championship rival Max Verstappen, who was off the pace in Friday’s practice, said the track was now “super-nice”.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo said the track was “completely different” to last year, adding his car was a lot quicker than in the 2020 race.

Istanbul Park, which hosted F1 between 2005-2011, offers good opportunities for overtaking but weather forecasts have shown rain is expected this weekend and strong winds posed a challenge for some drivers on Friday.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the track was “a lot grippier” than last year and Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies commended officials for their work on the circuit.

“I think all the drivers have enjoyed a much higher grip level compared to last year. We’ll see how it will evolve during the weekend but certainly we are in a much better place than last year,” Mekies said.