Turkish Grand Prix LIVE updates as Lewis Hamilton bids to win seventh world championship

Antonio Giovinazzi is winched out of the gravel after crashing on his way to the grid (AFP via Getty)

Follow the latest updates live from today’s Turkish Grand Prix where Lewis Hamilton attempts to become a seven-time world champion, but will do so from the unfamiliar position of sixth on the grid after the most dramatic qualifying session of the 2020 season.

Hamilton could do nothing to stop the Racing Point of Lance Stroll power to pole position, the first of his Formula One career, with the Canadian pipping Max Verstappen to top spot in what proved a rain-delayed qualifying session. Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez starts third, with Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo also starting in front of champion-elect Hamilton.

The championship leader only needs to finish ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas - who starts down in ninth - to win the seventh title, with the Finn needing to finish in the top six to have any chance of taking the championship fight to Bahrain in two weeks’ time. However, the tricky conditions in Istanbul is set to deliver a fascinating race this morning. Follow the live action below.