Is the Turkish Grand Prix on TV? How to watch F1 online today

Lewis Hamilton can clinch the 2020 world championship at the Turkish Grand Prix, but will have to do so from the unfamiliar position of sixth on the grid after being powerless to stop Lance Stroll from claiming a first pole position of his career.

The Racing Point driver conquered the wet conditions that gripped Saturday’s qualifying session, with the Canadian pipping Max Verstappen to pole, with Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez following closely in third.

It proved an uncharacteristically poor session for this year’s world champions in Mercedes, with Hamilton struggling his way to sixth behind the second Red Bull of Alex Albon and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo.

But his only remaining title rival in teammate Valtteri Bottas could only manage ninth place on the grid, and with the Finn needing to beat Hamilton at the very least, the advantage is with the six-time world champion as he bids to tie Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven F1 titles.

Yet with the Istanbul Park circuit proving the most unpredictable of the calendar so far after a recent track resurfacing and cold temperatures, no one knows what is in store on Sunday.

Read more: How can Hamilton win the world championship today?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Turkish Grand Prix this weekend.

When is it?

The Turkish Grand Prix takes place on 13-15 November 2020.

What time does each session start?

FRIDAY

Free Practice 1: 8am - 9:30am GMT

Free Practice 2: 12pm - 1:30pm GMT

SATURDAY

Free Practice 3: 9am - 10am GMT

Qualifying: 12pm - 1pm GMT

SUNDAY

Race: 10:10am - 12:10pm GMT

How to watch?

FRIDAY

Free Practice 1: 7:30am - 9:45am GMT (Sky Sports F1)

Free Practice 2: 11:45am - 1:45pm GMT (Sky Sports F1)

SATURDAY

Free Practice 3: 8:45am - 10:10am GMT (Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying: 11am - 1:35pm GMT (Sky Sports F1 + Sky Sports Main Event)

SUNDAY

Race: 8:30am - 1pm GMT (Sky Sports F1 + Sky Sports Main Event)

Race highlights: 3pm - 4pm GMT (Sky Sports F1), 4pm - 6:30pm GMT (Channel 4)

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

How can Lewis Hamilton win the title?

• If Bottas wins the race with the fastest lap (26 points), Hamilton cannot be champion

• If Bottas wins the race without the fastest lap (25 points), Hamilton will be champion if he is second (18 pts)

• If Bottas is second with the fastest lap (19 points), Hamilton will be champion if he is at least fourth (12 points)

• If Bottas is second without the fastest lap (18 points), Hamilton will be champion if he is at least fourth (12 points) or fifth with the fastest lap (11 points)

• If Bottas is third with the fastest lap (16 points), Hamilton will be champion if he is at least fifth (10 points)

• If Bottas is third without the fastest lap (15 points), Hamilton will be champion if he is at least sixth (8 points) with or without the fastest lap

• If Bottas is fourth with the fastest lap (13 points), Hamilton will be champion if he is at least seventh (6 points)

• If Bottas is fourth without the fastest lap (12 points), Hamilton will be champion if he is at least eighth with the fastest lap (5 points)

• If Bottas is fifth with the fastest lap (11 points), Hamilton will be champion if he is at least eighth (4 points)

• If Bottas is fifth without the fastest lap (10 points), Hamilton will be champion if is at least ninth with the fastest lap (3 points)

• If Bottas is sixth with the fastest lap (9 points), Hamilton will be champion if he is at least ninth (2 points)

• If Bottas is sixth without the fastest lap (8 points), Hamilton will be champion if he is at least 10th (1 point)

• If Bottas is seventh or lower, Hamilton is guaranteed to be champion

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.