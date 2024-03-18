Turkish fans storm pitch to attack Fenerbahce players in horrific mass brawl

Violence has erupted again in Turkey’s Super Lig after Trabzonspor fans stormed the pitch and attacked Fenerbahce players – who retaliated in shocking scenes.

Home supporters ran onto the field as the visiting team were celebrating a 3-2 victory at Papara Park in Trabzon.

Images show former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi aiming a spinning heel kick at the head of one assailant and ex-Queens Park Rangers full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel punching another to the ground.

Images also appeared to show an object believed to be intended for use as a weapon was in the hand of the initial attacker as he was confronted by security staff.

The violence comes barely three months after the Super Lig was suspended when referee Halil Umut Meler was attacked by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter: “The violence witnessed after the Turkish Süper Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe is absolutely unacceptable – on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society.

“I have said it before, and I will say it again – without exception, in football, all players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world,” he said.

“I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions.”

The Turkish Football Federation also branded the scenes “unacceptable” and said in a statement that “the necessary criminal sanctions will be imposed on those responsible for these incidents”.

Turkey’s Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, said: “It is never acceptable for violence to take place on football pitches – above all, sport is gentlemanship.

“An investigation has been initiated immediately to identify the spectators who entered the pitch and to investigate the incidents that took place at the end of the match.”