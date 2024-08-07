Turkish fighter in ‘X’ symbol protest after losing to Lin Yu-Ting

Esra Yildiz Kahraman does an 'X' sign with her hands following defeat to Lin Yu Ting - PA/Peter Byrne

Lin Yu-ting faced more gender protests in the ring as she became the second boxer engulfed in controversy to sail into a women’s Olympic final.

Just like the scenes of her quarter-final, there were crossed fingers from Turkish opponent Esra Yildiz Kahraman in apparent dismay at the Taiwanese twice failing sex tests.

Lin towered over her Turkish opponent Esra Yildiz Kahraman, who swang aggressively but could not match the Taiwanese boxer’s reach or composure.

Another mismatch but this was nothing like the raucous scenes of the night before, with little notable support for Lin in comparison with Imane Khelif, who had drawn a hardcore following of French-Algerians.

Lin Yu-Ting will fight for a gold medal - Getty Images/Mohd Rasfan

Kahraman had previously kept her counsel regarding the furore, but her X-finger gesture could only mean one thing after Lin’s quarter-final ended with losing Bulgarian opponent Svetlana Staneva doing the same.

Both losing opponents have pulled off her gloves before making the X symbol in the middle of the ring. There were no outbursts this time after Staneva yelled “no, no”. Lin has previously maintained she is blissfully unaware of any furore, having deleted social media sites before travelling to Paris. But the message must be getting through now as the crisis ripping her sport apart continues into the final weekend.

Both Lin and Khelif are sailing towards gold medals, having secured final berths in their respective weight with minimal fuss despite the storm of outrage around them away from the ring.

Kahraman, who defeated Brazil’s Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu on Sunday, battled admirably against Lin but was defeated by unanimous decision defeat to the surprise of supporters. The first sign of hostilities afterwards came as Lin was given a cool reception as she attempted to shake her opponent’s hand. As the Turk then gestured to the crowd, she then clutched her hands together.

Lin, 28, and her camp have not come close to showing the same levels of defiance as Khelif, who danced in defiance on Tuesday as she swept into her 66kg final and declared “I don’t care” about the most toxic outcry at these Games.

For fair-sport campaigners, this has been a saga with only losers as the pair now close in on gold despite allegedly failing two sex tests in 2022 and 2023.

Lin Yu-Ting's size and power were too much for Esra Yildiz Kahraman to handle - Getty Images/Mauro Pimentel

All the semi-final bouts had been moved to Roland Garros’ magnificent Philippe-Chatrier arena, the equivalent to Wimbledon’s Centre Court. It is a far cry from the claustrophobic scenes of Sunday at the Paris Nord Arena, a venue better equipped for covered fruit markets.

It is Khelif rather than Lin who has attempted to face this furore head on. “I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” Khelif told the sports broadcaster SNTV in Arabic in comments that also addressed Lin’s turmoil. “It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

The International Boxing Association’s president has continued to fan the flames, however, by calling Khelif and Lin Yu-ting “men”.

Both finals take place as the body that disqualified them last year faces questions over apparent inconsistencies in the two failed sex tests it found against Khelif and Lin. While Kremlev talked of “raised testosterone” on Monday, other officials talked of sex chromosome tests. One test in India last year and a prior test in Turkey in May 2022 “concluded the boxer’s DNA was that of a male consisting of XY chromosomes,” according to IBA correspondence sent to the International Olympic Committee in June 2023.

Lin Yu-Ting has far too much for Turkish opponent: as it happened

09:10 PM BST

What next

The other semi-final has just concluded and Poland’s Julia Szeremeta has just won a majority decision against the Philippenes’ Nesthy Petecio so will line up against Lin in the final, scheduled for Saturday 10th at 20.30 GMT. She was behind in the first round but, despite her young age of 20, showed good nous to come back and win.

She is of course inexperienced, and in Lin’s fights so far she’s leaned on her considerable experience to overcome more aggressive opponents.

In terms of what’s next for this controversy, who knows? The IBA and IOC have proved unpredictable actors in the drama, but what is for sure is that Imane Khelif next fights in her gold medal bout on Friday 9th at 21.50. Until then, stay tuned with Telegraph Sport.

Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu Ting (left) celebrates following victory - PA/Peter Byrne

09:01 PM BST

Before the symbol

An important caveat is that Esra Kahraman showed plenty respect to Lin - sitting on the rope for her to allow her to exit after insisting she be first to thank the crowd. It was only after Yu-Ting was on her way out did Kahraman make the symbol.

A detailed view of the hands of Esra Yildiz Kahraman

08:58 PM BST

A definite statement...

Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman (Blue) reacts after losing to Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting in the women's 57kg semi-final boxing match

08:56 PM BST

The X symbol

Debuted by Svetlina Staneva after her loss to Lin Yu-Ting on Sunday, the X symbol represents the female chromosome structure of XX, and a protest against Lin and Khelif’s eligibility owing to their XY chromosome structure.

The XY structure is the basis of the IBA’s disqualification of Khelif and Yu-Ting, and is what is referred to when people say that they failed gender tests.

The IOC, however, don’t currently abide by this eligibility ruling, despite future president Sebastian Coe’s hint that he would instate it.

Staneva's X symbol

08:48 PM BST

Lin Yu-Ting wins unanimously, Kahraman does X signal

No surprises, Lin didn’t drop a point on the judges’ scorecards.

Kahraman opens the ring for Lin and they have a respectful handshake, but as Kahraman thanks the crowd she holds up the X signal in protest. Staneva’s symbol will be seen many times more, you imagine...

08:45 PM BST

Round 3

It’s another procession in all honesty for Lin, Kahraman unable to deal with her reach disadvantage but these wild flurries are no good, Lin ducking and weaving past them and landing at clean will.

The fight finishes and the two touch gloves before Lin greets Kahraman’s team. This will be unanimously Lin’s and she’ll fight in the final on Saturday.

Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan in action against Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkey

08:41 PM BST

Round 2

Kahraman continues on this wild front foot frenzy, continuing to throw wildly and, in many instances, inaccurately. There’s a bit of niggle between the two as Lin hits her in the back of the head. At points Kahraman is just unleashing flurries of punches with little care for protection, which is reflected on another unanimous scorecard in Lin’s favour.

08:37 PM BST

Round 1

It’s a different challenge to what Lin has faced so far in Paris. Kahraman is really aggressive, punching loudly and on the front foot, trying her best to make the fight a close-range exchange given her 7cm height disadvantage.

Nonetheless, it’s a unanimous win for Lin - she’s landing the cleaner punches.

08:33 PM BST

The IOC vs the IBA

Perhaps the biggest boxing fight of the 2024 Olympics has been that of the words between the IOC and IBA. The two have been in dispute since the IOC withdrew the IBA’s right to govern the Olympic boxing event in 2019 owing to separate concerns over the IBA’s integrity, with a particular eye on their Russian president, Umar Kremlev.

Those concerns were demonstrably vindicated on Monday, when Kremlev and some associates ran a shambolic press conference that aimed, and failed, to justify their exile of Yu-Ting and Khelif.

The IOC have also come under fire, namely by Caster Semenya, another difference in sexual development (DSD) athlete, and their press conference last week also failed to shut their case as Bach made fundamental errors in his speech.

It has all been an overshadowing sub-plot to the fighting itself, which is about to get under-way...

08:28 PM BST

Polarising journeys

Just about every element to the gender row has been polarising in some way, and the difference in journey between Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting - who fights at 20.30 - has been no different.

Khelif was first to fight in an already contentious atmosphere, and her opponent Angela Carini abandoned the fight within 46 seconds having received just two clear punches.

In Yu-Ting’s first fight, it went the difference with no real threat of a big knockout or anything of the like, but her opponent Sitora Turdibekova left the ring in tears.

In the second fight, Khelif, already the subject of one of the Olympics’ biggest ever scandals, saw her opponent Anna Luca Hamori repost provocative images depicting her as a beast on instagram beforehand.

Yu-Ting’s build up was a quiet one, as was her fight again, but as mentioned her opponent Svetlana made her statement post-fight - a contrast to the intimate embraces Hamori and Khelif shared post fight.

A prominent point of difference has been Khelif and Yu-Ting’s addressing of the controversy - Khelif was in tears herself after her second round victory, and has since pleaded for a ceasefire in the press - Yu-Ting, meanwhile, has been silent.

Yu Ting Lin of Taiwan reacts after winning her fight against Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria.

08:13 PM BST

Lin Yu-Ting takes centre stage in gender row

The furore surrounding gender row boxers Lin Yu-Ting and Imane Khelif has continued to gather uncontrollable momentum through the course of the Paris Olympics, and another chapter will be added tonight as Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu-Ting walks out for her semi-final against Turkey’s Esra Kahraman, with a gold medal bout at stake, and a bronze medal the minimum reward.

Yesterday, Imane Khelif, who has herself been the very epicentre of the controversy, won her semi-final in uncompromising fashion, defeating Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng by a convincing unanimous decision, her opponent requiring a standing count in the third round when the result was a foregone conclusion.

Khelif has undoubtedly been the main pro/antagonist of the scandal, despite the fact that she and Yu-Ting were both disqualified from International Boxing Association (IBA) competition at the same time in March 2023, perhaps owing to her more front-foot boxing style and bigger firepower, which has allowed Yu-Ting, relative to Khelif, to slip under the radar somewhat.

Yu-Ting has still been subject to widespread debate, and during the IBA’s instantly infamous and undeniably shambolic press conference on Monday, the IBA doubled down on their position that Yu-Ting shouldn’t be eligible for Olympic competition, saying that she and Khelif are men amidst insults sent in the direction of IOC president, Thomas Bach.

However, attention in her direction will certainly ramp up should she proceed to a final tonight, especially if her opponent makes a statement in a similar vein to her previous opponents; first round opponent Sitora Turdibekova left the arena in tears whilst Svetlana Staneva, who was the recipient of Yu-Ting’s stripped World Championships bronze medal, held up an X symbol following her unanimous defeat - the X of course represented the XX chromosomes that the IBA argue should be the basis of female fighters’ eligibility.

The IOC, however, base their eligibility not on chromosomes but by birth certificate and passport, and insist that Khelif and Yu-Ting, despite not appealing the IBA’s exile of them, are, and have always been women, so should be able to compete regardless of their DNA structure.

Nonetheless, the nature of Khelif’s 46-second first round win, the incendiary build up to her second fight, and Khelif’s, and her country’s, choice, to speak to the press, defend their decision and protest the nature of their criticism, has ensured Yu-Ting has remained on the periphery of the vitriolic debacle. That could all change tonight.