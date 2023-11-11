Turkish, Egyptian and Iraqi Kurdish migrants could be sent straight back to home countries

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel last month - Gareth Fuller/PA

Turkish, Egyptian and Iraqi Kurdish migrants who enter the UK illegally could be instantly deported to their home countries under plans being considered by the Government to expand the official list of “safe” nations.

It means all three nationalities, among the top 10 countries for migrants crossing the Channel to reach the UK this year, will bypass Rwanda if that scheme goes ahead.

Illegal migrants from the three nations account for nearly 4,000 arrivals, or a fifth of the total by the end of August, according to official data analysed by the Refugee Council.

Adding the nations to the “safe” country list alongside EU countries Switzerland and Albania would make it easier to reject asylum claims and return them to their homelands.

The move comes ahead of next week’s Supreme Court judgment on the legality of the government’s Rwanda deportation scheme, which has been stalled since it was blocked by the European Court of Human Rights last summer. If it is given the go-ahead, the first flights are expected in the New Year.

If it is ruled unlawful, senior ministers and Tory MPs are expected to press for the UK to quit the European Convention on Human Rights.

An expanded “safe” list would be likely to form part of any Plan B in the event of a defeat because it would make it easier to deport migrants back to their home countries. If successful, it would probably reduce the number that would have to be sent to Rwanda, easing pressure on the central African state.

Last week Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, announced that India and Georgia had been added to the UK’s list of “safe” countries to which illegal migrants can be returned after a surge in Channel crossings.

Turkey accounted for 2,121 Channel migrants in the eight months to the end of August, while Egyptians numbered 679. It is believed both countries are being “actively considered” for inclusion on the “safe” list.

The UK has also been in talks with Turkey over establishing an Albanian-style fast-track returns agreement following a deal struck earlier this year to boost coordination between the two countries over tackling people-smuggling gangs.

Iraq accounted for 1,774 migrant Channel crossings up to the end of August, but it would be more complex to place the country on the “safe” list because of continuing sectarian violence.

It is understood that Home Office officials have been asked to examine the feasibility in recognition of the fact that 80 per cent of Iraqi failed asylum seekers are Kurdish.

Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, is thought to have discussed the issue in a meeting with the foreign secretary of the Kurdish regional government last week.

However, Enver Solomon, the chief executive of the Refugee Council warned that nearly half of people from Egypt and Iraq were granted asylum at first decision and more than 80 per cent from Turkey.

He said: “This Government should be focusing on operating an orderly, humane, and fair asylum system, treating people with humanity and dignity, as well as expanding safe routes to the UK.”

