Turkish Economy Shows First Warning Sign as Confidence Tanks

Turkish manufacturers’ confidence in the economy has plunged the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, the first key piece of data reflecting the coronavirus’s toll on local businesses.

With 44 people dead and nearly 1,900 infected, manufacturers’ outlook turned pessimistic after five straight months of optimism. The seasonally adjusted index maintained by the central bank dropped 8.2 points to 98.6 in March. Values under 100 indicate pessimism.

Manufacturers’ capacity utilization rate also slumped, the central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The government has shut down almost 200,000 businesses to try to slow the spread of the virus, while announcing a slew of financial aid measures to keep companies from cutting jobs, including tax cuts and payment deferrals.

Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said school closures were extended until April 30. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said while two Covid-19 patients over the age of 60 have recovered, it is necessary for citizens to stay at home to prevent the virus from spreading. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the government could take a few more steps to prevent the virus from spreading before declaring a curfew, according to TV24 television.

“If our citizens declare their own state of emergency, then we may not have to take more serious measures for now,” Soylu told TV24.

Below are other measures Turkey has taken to limit the impact of the outbreak:

Cut the customs duty to zero for ethyl alcohol imports that are used for cologne productionAuthorities also lifted additional custom taxes for single-use masks and ventilatorsAirlines will be exempt from costs that include passenger reimbursement or the reissuing of tickets caused by coronavirus-related flight cancellations for a period of two months following the lifting of flight bansTurkey’s statistics office suspended face-to-face surveys

