Turkish cenbank's new bond rules entrench state's role in market

Nevzat Devranoglu
·3 min read

* Ankara took steps last week to rein in inflation, lira

* Bond yields down some 700 bps since announcement

* Banks to bear risks as Treasury's costs drop -analysts

* Inflation soared to near 74%, lira down 24% this year

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, June 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's new requirement for banks to hold bonds against foreign exchange deposits has pushed yields sharply lower and, according to analysts, positioned the state as the dominant player in the debt market.

The move was one of several last week designed to utilise banks and bond markets to help cool rampant inflation and stabilise a sliding currency. It also reinforced President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox commitment to low interest rates.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield has tumbled some 700 basis points since last Thursday night's announcement, which required lenders to hold bonds with at least five-year maturity amounting to up to 10% of their foreign currency deposit accounts.

The benchmark yield fell to 18.78% on Tuesday, from 21.57% at Monday's close and 25.72% last Thursday. Analysts said this signalled a major drop in the Treasury's long-term borrowing costs, even as it left banks bearing the risks.

In recent years banks have preferred floating-rate bonds such as those indexed to the consumer price index (CPI), rather than fixed-income debt, in their Treasury borrowing due to rising inflation and Turkey's easy monetary policy.

The CPI-indexed bonds led to an increase in net interest income, resulting in a 400% rise in banking profits in the first four months of the year.

"Banks had shifted to CPI-indexed bonds to protect themselves from inflation," said Bilkent University faculty member Hakan Kara said.

But under last week's regulation, non-fixed coupon bonds, such as CPI-linked ones, cannot be held for foreign currency.

"With the new measures banks are told, 'Buy long-term fixed-rate bonds and take the inflation risk'," said Kara, former chief economist at the central bank.

"It is a very risky practice and another example of suppressing symptoms rather than permanent treatment."

INCREASED RISKS

Turkey's annual inflation hit a 24-year high of 73.55% in May.

The lira dropped 24% versus the dollar this year, after sliding 44% in 2021 in the wake of unorthodox rate cuts sought by Erdogan, who is trying to boost growth ahead of mid-2023 elections.

The central bank said on Tuesday fixed-rate government bonds with a maturity of at least five years, and with at least 4 years left to maturity, will be accepted as securities in return for foreign currency deposits.

By end-June, banks must hold lira fixed-rate bonds amounting to 3-10% of such deposits, with the specific requirement depending on their success in converting foreign currency to lira.

Burcu Aydin Ozudogru, a former revenue policies general manager at the Treasury and a Bilkent University faculty member, said on Twitter the move "will relieve the treasury's long-term borrowing costs, but increases the exchange rate and the risk of maturity differences on bank balance sheets".

A senior banker told Reuters last week the regulation "looks more like an arrangement to force banks to buy fixed-rate government bonds".

There were $238 billion of forex deposits in the banking system as of June 3, official data show. Separate data show foreign investors financed 1.7% of Treasury's lira-denominated domestic borrowing at end-April, down from some 25% six years ago. (Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

