Turkish c.bank raises forex deposit reserve ratios -gazette

ISTANBUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank raised required reserve ratios on forex deposits, the country's Official Gazette showed on Saturday.

The ratio on forex deposits of up to a year was raised to 22%, and those on deposits longer than a year to 18% for banks that do not meet credit growth targets.

For banks that do meet the credit growth target, the ratio for deposits of up to a year was raised to 15% and that for deposits longer than a year was raised to 11%. (Reporting by Can Sezer; writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Jason Neely)