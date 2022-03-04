Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak claims to be involved in Chelsea takeover talks

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak claims he is part of the negotiations to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

The Russian released a statement earlier this week in which he revealed his intent to sell the club he bought in 2003, marking the end to one of the most astonishing eras in the history of English football.

Abramovich’s arrival brought about a major change in the Premier League with record sums of over £100m spent in his first two summers, taking Chelsea to the top of the European game on two occasions.

Last month’s Club World Cup victory ticked off the last major trophy available under his ownership but, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the 55-year-old has decided to sell up.

Billionaires Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss have emerged as frontrunners but, speaking to Turkish outlet Yeni Safak, Bayrak has claimed he is in talks with Abramovich’s lawyers.

Bayrak, Chairman of the Board of AB Group Holding, vowed to “fly the Turkish flag in London soon”.

“We are negotiating the terms of the purchase of Chelsea with Roman Abramovich’s lawyers.

“We are in the negotiation phase of the signatures. We’ll fly the Turkish flag in London soon.”