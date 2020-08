ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines <THYAO.IS> will cut pilot wages by 50%, cabin crew wages by 35% and other personnel wages by 30% as part of a new agreement with labour union Hava-Is, but the flag carrier will not lay off employees, a union official said on Monday.

The pay cut will remain in effect until the end of 2021 but will be reviewed every six months in favour of employees, the official said.





