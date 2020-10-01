What do turkeys and lattes have in common? Pumpkin spice apparently

Hold onto your gourds because there’s a new pumpkin-flavored product in town that goes beyond pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin pie. The Honey Baked Ham Company has launched a limited-edition Pumpkin Glazed Turkey Breast just in time for sweater weather, but you can only get it at select locations around the U.S.

If you are so inclined to try this mashup of poultry and seasonal spices, get the sweet and crunchy Pumpkin Glazed Turkey Breast roasted or smoked from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31 while supplies last at the following locations:

• Atlanta: 7601 North Point Pkwy, Ste. A, Alpharetta, GA 30005

• Dallas: 4343 W. Northwest HWY Ste. 330, Dallas TX 75220

• Houston: 14054 Memorial Unit B, Houston, TX 77079

• Denver: 8900 Wadsworth Blvd., Westminster, CO 80021

• Detroit: 31190 Southfield Rd., Birmingham, MI 48025

• Boston: 240 Worcester Road, Rte. 9 East, Framingham, MA 01701

• St. Louis: 15367 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, MO 63011

• Chicago: 2815 N. Ashland, Chicago, IL 60657

• Tampa: 12040 Anderson Rd., Tampa, FL 33625

• Columbus: 1374 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240

• New York: 3171 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11757

• New Jersey: 1197 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837

The promotion does end on Halloween, so unfortunately you can’t have a pumpkin spice Thanksgiving turkey dinner unless you concoct that yourself. If you want to go the traditional route with a few fun surprises though, we’ve got you covered. Here’s every recipe you’ll need for a top-notch Thanksgiving meal this year.