Turkey's interior minister says resigns over short-notice coronavirus curfew

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter on Sunday that he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey announced on Friday evening a two-day lockdown over the weekend. However, in the brief time before the lockdown went into effect many people rushed out to buy food and drink in the country's commercial hub Istanbul, a city of 16 million people, and other cities.

The curfew will end at 2100 GMT on Sunday.







