Turkey's Erdogan to travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on a visit to Ukraine

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day visit, his office said, marking the culmination of a months-long effort by Ankara to repair ties with Riyadh.

The presidency said Erdogan will discuss Ankara's relations with the kingdom in meetings during the trip, as well as ways to increase cooperation.

Ties between the two countries were strained after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Erdogan had accused the "highest levels" of the Saudi government of giving the orders but Ankara has since sharply softened its tone.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Can Sezer; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

