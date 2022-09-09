Turkey's Erdogan says senior Islamic State figure captured - Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police captured senior Islamic State figure Bashar Hattab Ghazal Al Sumaidai, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by state-owned Anadolu news agency as saying.

The militant, code-named Abu Zeyd, was captured in Turkey in an operation carried out by police and Turkey's intelligence agency, Erdogan told journalists on his return from a trip to the Balkans on Thursday, Anadolu said.

He was quoted as saying the militant was transferred to judicial authorities in Turkey after interrogation by police and intelligence personnel.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by William Mallard)