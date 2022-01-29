Turkey's Erdogan replaces justice minister, stats institute head

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Erdogan is pictured with Turkish Justice Minister Bozdag during the International Istanbul Law Congress in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan named Bekir Bozdag, a member of his ruling AK Party, as Justice Minister, and also replaced the chief of statistics Institute TUIK, the Official Gazette said on Saturday.

It said former Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul had resigned, but did not give a reason.

Bozdag, 56, had served as justice minister under Erdogan between 2013-2015 and 2015-2017, before being a deputy prime minister until 2018, when the role was abolished as part of constitutional changes that gave Erdogan sweeping executive powers.

"I thank our President Mr Tayyip Erdogan for entrusting the post of Justice Minister to me... May God help us," Bozdag said on Twitter on Saturday.

Erdogan also removed Sait Erdal Dincer as TUIK chairman less than a year after his appointment, and named Erhan Cetinkaya to replace him, the Gazette said.

Opposition parties and critics have accused TUIK of meddling with official data, such as inflation, for political reasons. The institute has dismissed the allegation, but researchers have begun alternative inflation calculations.

Embroiled in a currency crisis, Turkey had been dogged by soaring inflation that is expected to hit a near 20-year high around 47% in January, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Diane Craft and John Stonestreet)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A look at the latest COVID-19 developments in Canada

    A look at the latest COVID-19 news in Canada: — The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending teenagers with underlying conditions or at high risk of COVID-19 exposure get a booster shot. The advice comes as more provincial health officers are transitioning to a position of learning to live with COVID-19 and loosening public health restrictions. Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says children and adolescents are still at low risk of serious illness in general from COV

  • Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based songwriter who had much of her success in the 1970s, is the first prominent musician to join Young's effort. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people th

  • Top U.S. general: A Russian attack on Ukraine ‘would be horrific’

    Speaking alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a press conference at the Pentagon on Friday, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, insisted that a war between Russia and Ukraine "is not inevitable."

  • Large number of donations to support convoy came from aliases, unnamed donors

    At least a third of the donations to the GoFundMe campaign set up to support the convoy of trucks headed to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates came from anonymous sources or were attributed to fake names, according to an analysis by CBC News. While thousands of Canadians and Canadian businesses have dipped into their pockets to fund the cause, thousands of other donors to the campaign are listed simply as "Anonymous." As of 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, six of the top 10 donations, all over $10,000, we

  • Kristen Bell's 'bad acting' in parody Netflix show 'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window'

    Netflix's new psychological thriller-parody series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (released Jan. 28) has been highly anticipated and the show’s star Kristen Bell says "bad acting" is what made this series possible.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Canada represented by 215 athletes at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

    Five-time Olympic medallist Charles Hamelin is back to compete in his fifth and final Winter Olympic Games as part of a 215-athlete delegation Canada is sending to Beijing. Hamelin, the decorated short-track speedskater from Sainte-Julie Que., is one of 45 Olympic medallists on the team looking for another trip to the podium. The Canadian Olympic Committee announced its full team Friday. It's the third-largest Winter Games contingent the country has ever sent. Of the 215 athletes heading to Chin

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • Evander Kane on past disruptions, future with Oilers: 'I view myself as a leader'

    Evander Kane fell short of taking ownership for past transgressions when speaking to reporters after officially joining the Oilers on Friday.

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident