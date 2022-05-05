Turkey's cost of living soars nearly 70%

A street market in Istanbul

Consumer prices in Turkey soared nearly 70% in April from a year ago, official figures show.

Transport, food prices and household furnishings recorded the sharpest rise in annual inflation - transport costs jumped by 105% over the year.

Countries around the world are dealing with a growing cost of living crisis.

But Turkey's problems have been made worse by its president's reluctance to raise interest rates - a commonly used tool to help cool inflation.

The cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks saw an annual increase of 89.1%, while furnishings and household equipment were up 77.64%.

On a monthly basis, prices jumped 7.25% in April, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.