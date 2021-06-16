Turkey 0-1 Wales LIVE! Ramsey goal - Euros match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(Getty Images)

Turkey vs Wales – LIVE!

Both sides are in need of points to keep their Euro 2020 dreams alive after failing to win their opening games.

Wales fought back to draw 1-1 with Switzerland in Baku on Saturday, after Turkey were all beaten 3-0 by Group A favourites Italy in Rome in the first game of the tournament.

Today’s game may have the feel of a home match for Turkey, despite being in Baku. Only a few hundred Wales supporters have gone against the advice of the Welsh Government and made the 3,000-mile trip to the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Thousands of Turkey fans are expected to make the relatively short journey to Azerbaijan, while the close ties between the two countries mean the Crescent-Stars can also count on the support of the local population.

A defeat for either team could well end their hopes.

Follow the game LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

