Turkey vs Wales LIVE: Euro 2020 latest score, goals and updates today

(Pool via REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Turkey take on Wales in Euro 2020 Group A in Baku today.

Turkey stumbled out of the blocks in the tournament opener against Italy on Friday night with the Azzurri dominating proceedings and eventually easing away to a comfortable win. Much-fancied as a dark horse to do some damage in the competition, Turkey know they will have to be much better this afternoon if they are to deliver on their promise.

Wales also failed to win their first game but Kieffer Moore’s late header salvaged a point against Switzerland after a match where they rarely looked like getting one. Their hopes will again be led by captain Gareth Bale who will look to make his mark on the tournament after a quiet start with midfielder Aaron Ramsey also sure to be key.

Follow live coverage of Turkey vs Wales from Euro 2020:

Read More

Turkey vs Wales: BBC forced to apologise for TV coverage of Euro 2020 game

Wales 2021 squad guide: Full Euro 2020 player list and ones to watch in Rob Page’s side

Turkey squad 2021 guide: Euro2020 fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

What are the Euro 2020 group qualification rules and how do three teams go through?