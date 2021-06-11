Turkey vs Italy LIVE! Euros opening game commentary stream, latest score and goal updates today

(Getty Images)

Turkey vs Italy – LIVE!

A year later than planned, Euro 2020 is finally here as the tournament kicks off with the Group A opening game at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Italy, rebuilt by Roberto Mancini, take on Senol Gunes's Turkey looking to make amends after failing to qualify for the World Cup three years ago and getting knocked out in the quarter-finals at Euro 2016.

Turkey failed to get out of their group five years ago and were also no-shows in Russia two years later, but will fancy their chances with Wales and Switzerland making up the rest of Group A.

Before kick-off, though, we have the Euros opening ceremony, which will feature Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli singing Nessun Dorma and a virtual performance from Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge of the official song of the tournament — We Are The People.

