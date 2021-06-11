Turkey vs Italy LIVE: Euro 2020 latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Italy vs Turkey as Euro 2020 gets under way in Rome tonight following the tournament’s opening ceremony.

The tournament, delayed 12 months by the coronavirus pandemic, finally kicks off on Friday night ahead of a feast of football over the next month across the continent where Europe’s best team will be crowned.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy are one of 11 host nations and will begin their campaign as Group A favourites when they take on the Turkish at the Stadio Olimpico tonight, before group rivals Wales and Switzerland meet in Baku tomorrow.

Italy’s squad is a mix of veteran graft – in the shape of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Jorginho – and fresh young talent like Alessandro Bastoni and Federico Chiesa. Whatever team Roberto Mancini picks is going to full of quality.

Turkey are being tipped as dark horse in some quarters, however, having beaten Netherlands 4-2 in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year. Burak Yilmaz is a constant goal threat and his will be an intriguing battle with the Italian defence.

Follow all the latest build-up and action from the Stadio Olimpico - including that opening ceremony - throughout right here:

