Turkey vs Georgia: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Turkey have a huge chance to right some wrongs at Euro 2024.

Tipped as potential dark horses for the delayed Euro 2020, they ultimately crashed out of the group without winning a game.

This time around, they are in an open-looking group alongside Portugal, Czech Republic and Georgia.

They begin their campaign against Georgia, who are making their major tournament debut in Germany after winning a play-off in March.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Turkey vs Georgia is scheduled for a 5pm kick-off time on Tuesday 18 June, 2024.

The Bvb Stadion Dortmund (Westfalenstadion) in Dortmund will host.

Where to watch Turkey vs Georgia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One. Coverage starts at 4.30pm.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website (both free with a subscription) will provide a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Turkey vs Georgia team news

Turkey are without Bournemouth’s Enes Unal for the tournament, as well as former Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu and ex-Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak.

For Georgia, much of the focus will be on Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia in goal is believed to be attracting a lot of transfer interest.

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the big star for Georgia (AFP via Getty Images)

Turkey vs Georgia prediction

Not all too much is known of Georgia on the grandest of stages. With that in mind, Turkey look slight favourites.

Turkey to win, 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Turkey wins: 3

Draws: 1

Georgia wins: 1

Turkey vs Georgia latest odds

Turkey to win: 8/11

Draw: 13/5

Georgia to win: 15/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.