Turkey v Portugal LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo returns plus line-ups and team news for Euro 2024 clash

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal resume Euro 2024 action when they face a captivating Turkey side buoyed by raucous support at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. got the result they wanted as they squeezed past the Czech Republic with a last-minute 2-1 victory in Leipzig, but their unconvincing performance will give Turkey some hope.

But if that game in Leipzig was a little tepid, Turkey’s first game at Euro 2024 brought all the drama, from biblical storms and pre-match skirmishes to Georgia’s tournament debut and two goal-of-the-tournament contenders.

Those results leave these two sides battling out for control of Group F, with three points for either practically ensuring qualification at the top of the group .

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Turkey v Portugal below - plus the reaction to Georgia v Czech Republic and build-up to Belgium v Romania in the day’s late game:

Euro 2024: Turkey v Portugal

Turkey face Portugal in Dortmund, with kick-off at 5pm BST

Both sides are battling for top spot in Group F after wins in their opening matches

Portugal face familiar Cristiano Ronaldo questions which will define their Euro 2024 journey

Türkiye - Portugal

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:30 , Chris Wilson

68 mins

Schick has got the Czech Republic back into the game but he’s going to have to come off. He’s feeling his calf and he’s replaced by Mojmír Chytil.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:29 , Chris Wilson

66 mins

Jurasek lines up a shot from distance and forces a good save from Mamardashvili.

Moments later, Kvaratskhelia thinks he’s through after a ball over the top, but the Czech Republic do well to track back.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:26 , Chris Wilson

64 mins

Kakabadze makes a clumsy challenge in the area, but luckily he’s not got enough on it to concede the penalty.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:25 , Chris Wilson

61 mins

Krejci is the latest to make contact with a ball in from the corner, but he can only direct his header past the far post.

Georgia make a double change, with Davitashvili and Tsitaishvili coming off for Giorgi Chakvetadze and Luka Lochoshvili.

GOAL! Georgia 1-1 Czech Republic

15:22 , Chris Wilson

59 mins

GOAL! And the Czech Republic are level!

It’s a simple one too, as the corner comes in and Lingr heads it across goal. It hits the inside of the far post and bounces straight off Patrik Schick and into the net!

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

15:20 , Chris Wilson

57 mins

Jurasek’s first contribution is to hook a decent ball forward, and the cross ends up going out for a corner, which is cleared.

The ball falls to Kvaratskhelia and he carries it from his own box deep into the Czech half, before laying the ball of to Mekvabishvili’s. He cuts inside and makes room for the shot, but he can only drag it wide of the far post!

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

15:18 , Chris Wilson

55 mins

The Czech Republic work another opportunity in the Georgia box as Cerny cuts it back, but Soucek’s shot flies over.

Ivan Hasek responds by making two changes: Vaclav Cerny comes off for Matěj Jurásek, while Adam Hložek is replaced by Ondřej Lingr.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

15:15 , Chris Wilson

53 mins

Another obvious booking as Holes brings down Kvaratskhelia to stop the counter.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

15:14 , Chris Wilson

50 mins

Poor from Cerny as he tries switching the play but hits it out for a throw-in.

The Czechs manage to win it back quickly though and they attack again, but Mamardashvili collects the cross.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

15:11 , Chris Wilson

48 mins

Kvaratskhelia is inches away from reaching Tsitaishvili’s cross, before the second attempt is right into the hands of Stanek.

Euro 2024: Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

15:09 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

There’s an early booking in the second half as Jurasek blocks Mikautadze.

KICK-OFF! Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

15:08 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF!

The players are trudging back out from the tunnel, and the second half gets started.

Can either side grab the vital three points? Will one of them (almost) be eliminated? We’ll know for sure within the hour.

HALF-TIME! Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

15:03 , Chris Wilson

So Georgia lead in what has been another very entertaining game. On balance they are probably lucky to be ahead, but if they manage to improve slightly in defence and find that bit of quality with their final ball, then the three points will be theirs.

The Czech Republic were much improved from their loss against Portugal, but like Georgia they have lacked that little bit of quality in the final third.

The second half should be an intriguing spectacle.

HALF-TIME! Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

14:58 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME! Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

14:52 , Chris Wilson

50 mins

CLOSE! Brilliant save from Mamardashvili!

The Czech Republic go up the other end and Soucek plays a pass to Schick on the edge of the box. He takes it under control and slips past one challenge before firing a low shot at goal, which Mamardashvili does brilliantly well to get down low to his right and save!

The referee blows for half-time, and Georgia have the lead after a frantic half in Hamburg!

GOAL! Georgia 1-0 Czech Republic

14:50 , Chris Wilson

49 mins

Mikautadze steps up and rifles his penalty into the right-hand corner, sending Stanek the wrong way in the process.

Georgia lead!

PENALTY! Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:49 , Chris Wilson

47 mins

PENALTY!

There’s a brief VAR check but at first nobody knows what it’s for. It turns out it’s for a penalty, as Hranac looks like he had extended his arm when trying to reach that delivery from Kvaratskhelia.

The referee goes to the monitor and it’s given!

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:47 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

CLOSE! Kvaratskhelia’s ball actually falls behind a lot of the Czech defenders, who were running back towards goal.

It bounces off Czech bodies to fall at the feet of Kashia, and he tries to roll it in but it’s straight at Stanek!

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:46 , Chris Wilson

45 mins

Good work from Mikautadze again to win another free-kick in a dangerous area. Kvaratskhelia swings this one in,

We’ll have two minutes of added time in Hamburg.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:45 , Chris Wilson

44 mins

Davitashvili wins a cheap free-kick from Krejci, and the Georgians have another chance to deliver a ball into the area, but it barely beats the first man.

The Czechs have been superbly organised when defending set pieces.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:41 , Chris Wilson

39 mins

Provod gets the second booking of the day after flying into the back of Mikautadze near the Georgia box.

Georgia create their own attack and Mikautadze can’t get the shot away, before Kvaratskhelia wins a corner.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:37 , Chris Wilson

36 mins

The Czech Republic are looking solid on both attacking and defensive set pieces, and they clear the corner with no problem before Kashia is the first player booked for a late challenge.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:36 , Chris Wilson

35 mins

Kvaratskhelia is finding a lot of space between the lines when he drops deep to receive, so he’s been at the centre of most of Georgia’s attacking play.

He pops up again as Georgia spread it wide, but Mikautadze can’t get the shot away. Moments later he slides it through to the overlapping Davitashvili in the box, and his cross is turned behind by Coufal.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:30 , Chris Wilson

28 mins

The Czech Republic are starting to pile on the pressure here, with their latest attack ended for offside despite some great link-up play on the edge of the Georgia box from Cerny.

They attack again and Hlozek breaks through on the left, but his shot is straight at Mamardashvili.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:27 , Chris Wilson

25 mins

The Czechs get going agains straight away and Schick is in behind, but it’s brilliant defending to slide in and prevent the squared ball across.

Moments later, Hranac does well to slide across and prevent the shot from Kvaratskhelia.

GOAL! Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:25 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

DISALLOWED GOAL! And the Czech Republic think they have the lead, but it’s chalked off!

The Czechs opt for the long throw and Coufal delivers from the right. It bounces around the box and comes off the back of Kashia, and right into Hlozek’s path. He hits it right at Mamardashvili but it bounces off the ‘keeper and right back onto Hlozek, who bundles it in.

There’s a check for VAR though and it came off his arm after hitting his head, and it’s disallowed!

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:22 , Chris Wilson

21 mins

The Czechs have been better than Georgia when asked to keep the ball and create though, it must be said. They work it well once again around the Georgia box, spreading it wide to Jurasek, but his cross is poor and it’s cut out.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:18 , Chris Wilson

17 mins

Some brief moments of calm as both sides exchange possession after some sloppy passes and calm build-up.

Kvaratskhelia wins a free-kick from Coufal, and Georgia have some respite.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:15 , Chris Wilson

14 mins

Time to defend for Georgia as Provod’s shot is blocked shortly before the Czech Republic win a corner.

The cross is swung in and the Czechs get a touch on it, before Mamardashvili punches it away.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:13 , Jack Rathborn

(EPA)

(REUTERS)

(EPA)

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:12 , Chris Wilson

11 mins

Georgia are certainly playing with a lot of invention, led by Napoli’s Kvaratskhelia. Another opportunity narrowly breaks down as Kochorashvili can’t reach the lay-off at the edge of the box.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:11 , Chris Wilson

9 mins

Kvaratskhelia leads the counter on his own and he does brilliantly, but once again he’s too isolated.

Moments later, there’s a penalty shout for Georgia as Davitashvili surged into the box and looked like he was brought down, but the referee doesn’t think so.

Euro 2024: Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:05 , Chris Wilson

3 mins

A frantic start in Hamburg! The Czechs get a throw-in down the right and it’s launched in long, making its way to Hlozek at the back post. His low shot is saved and then the rebound bounces around the box until it reaches Schick, who hits his shot into the ground and Mamardashvili palms it away.

KICK-OFF! Georgia 0-0 Czech Republic

14:01 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF!

Georgia get us underway and they look to start on the front foot, quickly winning a free-kick in the Czech half.

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

13:58 , Jack Rathborn

A reminder that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered an injury scare after a feisty warm-up.

A few challenges going in during an exercise to keep the ball.

It seems like the Napoli man is fine though.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

13:48 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

13:37 , Jack Rathborn

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Georgia’s best chance to cause a Euro 2024 upset isn’t Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

13:20 , Chris Wilson

This preview is especially pertinent given Mikautadze’s performance in the opener.

There are few real stars around Europe who are truly unknown when it comes time for summer international tournaments summer anymore, at least not in the way used to be the case.

Modern accessibility to more matches and footage than ever before means some of that surprise element has departed, even if players can still come from nowhere to have a great summer with their national team.

But even from countries with less prestige or history, if they have a genuinely top-tier player, they enter the tournament as known quantities, generally speaking. Georgia, at Euro 2024 in their first competition finalssince independence from the Soviet Union, at first seem a case in point.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was an unheralded signing in many ways when Napoli took him from Dinamo Batumi in his home nation - he was back there having previously been playing in Russia when the invasion of Ukraine began, thus allowing him to suspend his contract with Rubin Kazan. But within a few months, he was known everywhere.

And yet Georgia present a confusion of both the above statements: firstly, they do arrive with a relative unknown quantity in their ranks who can make an impression, and secondly, it may be this other player, not their best player in Kvaratskhelia, who offers their best route to cause an upset in Group F. Introducing, Georges Mikautadze.

Georgia’s best chance to cause a Euro 2024 upset isn’t Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Line-ups

13:01 , Chris Wilson

GEORGIA XI: Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

CZECH REP XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Jurásek; Cerny; Schick, Hlozek.

Sestava proti Gruzii vypadá následovně! 🇬🇪🆚🇨🇿

Sledujte utkání od 15:00 na @sportCT 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2I3tiL3TlB — Česká fotbalová reprezentace (@ceskarepre_cz) June 22, 2024

Euro 2024: Georgia v Czech Republic

12:40 , Chris Wilson

As we wait for the line-ups to be announced, here’s a reminder of the Group F standings.

1 - Turkey - 3 points, GD +2

2 - Portugal - 3 points, GD +1

3 - Czech Republic - 0 points, GD -1

4 - Georgia - 0 points, GD -2

Why are Czech Republic called Czechia at Euro 2024?

12:30 , Chris Wilson

Fans and viewers may notice that Czech Republic are often being referred to as “Czechia” over the coming weeks, and officially listed by Uefa under the shorter name. Broadcasters, commentators and pundits have increasingly taken to using the name Czechia in the build-up to this tournament.

The country was named Czechoslovakia when first established in 1918 after the dissolution of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and this name was re-established when Nazi occupation ended after the second world war. In 1992, in the wake the fall of the Soviet Union, the Czech Republic and Slovakia were created as two independent states.

Czech Republic actually changed its preferred name to Czechia on 1 July 2016. The country’s government approved the new name as its English-language title, with the intention of promoting the usage to “reduce confusion for English speakers and enhance the the country’s identity and economy”, according to the UK government’s official Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN).

Why are Czech Republic called Czechia at Euro 2024?

Predicted line-ups

Friday 21 June 2024 15:01 , Chris Wilson

Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

Czech Republic XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Soucek; Coufal, Doudera, Provod, Sulc; Schick, Kuchta

Brawls, biblical rain and wonder goals: How Turkey vs Georgia turned Euro 2024 upside down

11:40 , Chris Wilson

You’d be forgiven for having earmarked Turkey vs Georgia as the most low-key fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. After all, the combined ranking of the teams was the most modest at the tournament so far, and Georgia entered Group F with no European Championship experience to their name. This game, though? It turned into something far beyond a football match.

Perhaps that should have been evident in the hours before kick-off. Biblical rain and severe weather warnings led German authorities to encourage fans without tickets to stay inside, and to watch the match at home if possible. The elements were deemed a threat to the safety of supporters, before their safety was even threatened by fan violence inside the BVB Stadium in Dortmund.

But when that violence began, as water spilt through the roof of the arena and fans spilt from their seats to attack one another, questions arose. Would the game go ahead, and if it were to, would it even resemble a football match?

Brawls, biblical rain and wonder goals: Turkey vs Georgia turns Euro 2024 upside down

Turkey vs Portugal: TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

11:22 , Chris Wilson

When is Turkey vs Portugal?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday June 22, 2024, at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV and ITVX, with coverage starting from 4:15pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Turkey vs Portugal: TV channel, start time and how to watch

Turkey vs Portugal: TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

11:20 , Chris Wilson

Portugal take on Turkey in Dortmund on Saturday, with the Selecaolooking to consolidate their place at the top of Group F after beating the Czech Republic earlier in the week.

Roberto Martinez’s side were unconvincing at times in their 2-1 win, requiring a goal in added time to give them a narrow 2-1 victory in their opening game of Euro 2024.

And Turkey, who won in a fascinating encounter against Georgia in Dortmund in their opening game, currently sit at the top of their group and could all but seal qualification to the next round with a win at the Westalenstadion, though their opponents will be strong favourites.

Real Madrid’s Arda Guler scored a wonderful second to announce his arrival on the international stage in their first game, and their main players – including Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu and Kenan Yildiz – will need to be on top form if they’re to get what would be a famous win.

Turkey vs Portugal: TV channel, start time and how to watch

Georgia vs Czech Republic: TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online

11:12 , Chris Wilson

When is Georgia vs Czech Republic?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Saturday, 22 June 2024, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 1:30pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Georgia vs Czech Republic: TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

11:10 , Chris Wilson

Georgia face the Czech Republic in the first of the second round of matches in Group F, with both sides looking to for their first points of Euro 2024.

Georgia, who lost 3-1 to Turkey in a fascinating encounter in Dortmund in their opening game, are playing just their second ever match at a major international tournament. Despite the loss, they won many neutral fans for their attacking approach and brilliant performances from players including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georges Mikautadze and Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The tournament’s lowest-ranked side know that they need three points to stay in with a shout of qualifying for the last 16, and the game against the Czech Republic may present their best chance of points.

The Czechs put in a disappointing performance overall despite going 1-0 up in their eventual loss to Portugal, with a lack of attacking threat and a limp attempt at defending their lead in Leipzig.

But they’re not out of contention yet, and with their most difficult opponents out of the way, they still stand a great chance of making the next round.

Georgia vs Czech Republic: TV channel, start time and how to watch

Robert Lewandowski faces brutal reality at Euro 2024 to leave complicated Poland legacy

10:15 , Jack Rathborn

Robert Lewandowski had the air of a man contemplating what might have been and considering what comes next. When the final whistle blew, he ran his hands through his hair. He then stood in the centre of the Olympiastadion pitch, gazing into the skies. A ruminative trudge around to acknowledge the Poland fans followed.

He knew his Euro 2024 was in effect over before France and the Netherlands drew to confirm Poland’s exit. With something at stake, his competition comprised of half an hour on the pitch, bringing one booking, for a stray arm, no shots, and defeat to Austria. Lewandowski had spent the first half as a whisperer, going along the dugout to impart his wisdom. It was all he could do.

Or all he was allowed to, anyway. The oddity after a match that Ralf Rangnick had billed as a play-off was that Lewandowski did not start it. The presumption was that the thigh injury that ruled him out of the defeat to the Netherlands was the reason. Until manager Michal Probierz revealed: “Yes, he was fully fit and he has practised with the team.”

Robert Lewandowski faces brutal reality to leave complicated Poland legacy

How Turkey vs Georgia turned Euro 2024 upside down

09:56 , Jack Rathborn

You’d be forgiven for having earmarked Turkey vs Georgia as the most low-key fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. After all, the combined ranking of the teams was the most modest at the tournament so far, and Georgia entered Group F with no European Championship experience to their name. This game, though? It turned into something far beyond a football match.

Perhaps that should have been evident in the hours before kick-off. Biblical rain and severe weather warnings led German authorities to encourage fans without tickets to stay inside, and to watch the match at home if possible. The elements were deemed a threat to the safety of supporters, before their safety was even threatened by fan violence inside the BVB Stadium in Dortmund.

But when that violence began, as water spilt through the roof of the arena and fans spilt from their seats to attack one another, questions arose. Would the game go ahead, and if it were to, would it even resemble a football match?

Brawls, biblical rain and wonder goals: Turkey vs Georgia turns Euro 2024 upside down

Georgia vs Czech Republic: TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

09:55 , Jack Rathborn

Georgia face the Czech Republic in the first of the second round of matches in Group F, with both sides looking to for their first points of Euro 2024.

Georgia, who lost 3-1 to Turkey in a fascinating encounter in Dortmund in their opening game, are playing just their second ever match at a major international tournament. Despite the loss, they won many neutral fans for their attacking approach and brilliant performances from players including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georges Mikautadze and Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The tournament’s lowest-ranked side know that they need three points to stay in with a shout of qualifying for the last 16, and the game against the Czech Republic may present their best chance of points.

The Czechs put in a disappointing performance overall despite going 1-0 up in their eventual loss to Portugal, with a lack of attacking threat and a limp attempt at defending their lead in Leipzig.

Georgia vs Czech Republic: TV channel, start time and how to watch

Belgium v Romania TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

Friday 21 June 2024 15:27 , Jack Rathborn

Belgium desperately need a win to boost their Euro 2024 hopes with their next test against a confident Romania side.

Domenico Tedesco’s side were stunned by Slovakia in the opener, despite having two Romelu Lukaku goals disallowed after VAR checks.

Belgium still have some wonderful talent to create chances for Lukaku, including Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, yet the pressure is heightened after their early setback.

Romania, meanwhile, had too much for Ukraine in one of the best performances so far in Germany, with Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin producing a superb display. Another win here will book their place in the last 16.