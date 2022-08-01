1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa

·1 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has set off from the port of Odesa, Turkey’s defense ministry said Monday.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship, Razoni left the port of Odesa for Lebanon, the ministry said. A statement from the United Nations said the Razoni is carrying over 26,000 tons of corn.

The ship is expected to reach Istanbul on Tuesday, where it will be inspected, before being allowed to proceed to Lebanon, the ministry said.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the U.N. clearing the way for Ukraine — one of the world’s key breadbaskets — to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion.

The deals also allow Russia to exports grain and fertilizers.

