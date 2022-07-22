Turkey says deal reached on Ukraine Black Sea grain exports

Josh Salisbury
·2 min read
Turkey has said a deal has been reached between Russia and Ukraine to allow for grain exports through the Black Sea.

The deal is set to be signed on Friday in Istanbul.

There has been a world shortage of grain since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, with Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea leaving grain exports unable to pass.

It sent food prices soaring, and left millions across the world at risk from hunger. Around 20 million tonnes of grain is stuck in silos in Odesa.

Under the terms of the deal, a control centre in Istanbul, staffed by UN, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials, would run and coordinate the grain exports, officials have said.

Ships would be inspected to ensure that they are carrying grains and fertiliser and not weapons. It also makes provision for the safe passage of the ships.

The agreement was due to be signed on Friday at 1.30pm GMT, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s office said.

In an address on Thursday night, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said: “And tomorrow we also expect news for our state from Turkey - regarding the unblocking of our ports.”

A spokesperson for the foreign ministry, Oleh Nikolenko, told reporters that Ukraine’s delegation "will support only those decisions that will guarantee the security of the southern regions of Ukraine, the strong position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea and the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural products to world markets.”

Some of the grain is currently being transported through Europe by rail, road and river, but the amount is small compared with sea routes.

Ukraine has also worked to bring its previously defunct river ports into use to beat the blockade.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US welcomes the agreement in principle.

“But what we’re focusing on now is holding Russia accountable for implementing this agreement and for enabling Ukrainian grain to get to world markets,” said Mr Price.

“It has been for far too long that Russia has enacted this blockade.”

