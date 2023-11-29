Turkey rustlers spoil Christmas spirit by stealing 70 live birds from Dorset farm

Police believe that the thieves herded the turkeys into a vehicle trailer during the 1.30am raid on Monday - Tim Clarke

Police have appealed for information after 70 live turkeys were stolen from a farm weeks before Christmas.

The theft occurred at a farm near Bridport in Dorset, where police believe that the turkey rustlers herded the birds into a vehicle trailer during the 1.30am raid on Monday.

A total of 70 birds were taken, along with farm equipment, in the run-up to the festive period.

Officers have asked for help from the public if they come across live or freshly butchered turkeys under suspicious circumstances.

Pc James McClements, of Dorset Police, said: “This burglary has had a significant impact on the victim’s business, and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify those involved.”

A spokesman for Dorset Police said: “Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward as they investigate a burglary at a farm in the Bridport area.

“At around 1.30am on Monday access was gained to a farm in the Dottery area and 70 live turkeys were stolen, as well as some equipment.”

“I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity, including unusual vehicle movements, during the early hours of Monday … to please contact us.

There have been several instances in recent years of turkeys being stolen from farms and retailers in the run-up to Christmas.

Poultry thieves struck in Devon in 2019, when Jon Smye, a local farmer, had all the birds on his farm stolen.

He feared that they had been killed before being taken to sell on the black market, and said that the birds were so heavy it would be difficult to move them while they were alive.

The six birds that were seized were said to be worth £500 and had already been reserved by customers for their Christmas dinner tables.

Eight turkeys valued at £800 were seized from a chiller at a farm in Hertfordshire in 2013.

Farmers have previously warned of the possibility of buying turkeys on the black market after having birds stolen from their land.

British supermarkets are offering large whole turkeys from upwards of £25 this year, with some costing more than £80.