Turkey rocked by major earthquake

The earthquake jolted Turkey's Kahramanmaras province - Getty

Turkey has been rocked by a powerful earthquake that has knocked down homes near its centre and caused damage and panic in neighbouring countries.

The US Geological Survey said the 7.8-magnitude quake was centered outside of Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was followed by a 6.7 after shock about 10 minutes later.

The Survey listed four subsequent tremors, of up to 5.6 magnitude, early Monday morning.

Several buildings tumbled down in the neighboring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir and Malatya, HaberTurk television reported. There was no immediate reports on casualties.

Homes and cars were destroyed - Getty

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

The latest quake was also felt in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

Syria's state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

In Syria's rebel-held northwest that borders Turkey several buildings collapsed, according to the opposition's Syrian civil Defense.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

In Beirut and Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear.

Footage shared by people in Iraq showed hundreds of residents, many dressed in their pyjamas, and gathered in the dark outside apartment buildings as they awaited news on whether it was safe to return indoors.