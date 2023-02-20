Turkey rocked by 6.3 magnitude quake 2 weeks after temblors killed more than 41,000: Live updates

John Bacon and Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY
·6 min read

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey’s Hatay province Monday, two weeks after the region was devastated by massive temblors and a series of strong aftershocks, injuring or trapping people inside already-damaged buildings.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed and 213 injured.

"The new tremblor has unsettled families and communities who’ve already had their sense of security shaken to the core," Jenelle Eli, a global spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told USA TODAY from Geneva.

In Hatay, police rescued one person trapped inside a three-story building and were trying to reach three others inside, HaberTurk television reported. It said those trapped included movers helping people shift furniture and other belongings from the building that was damaged in the massive quake.

Syria’s state news agency, SANA, reported that at least six people were injured by falling debris in Aleppo and taken to the hospital.

The latest:

►Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

►Buildings that survived until now may have been weakened and collapsed, trapping people who had sought shelter

►The U.S. has been providing assistance since the first round of quakes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a helicopter tour Sunday of some of the worst-affected areas and pledged a further $100 million in aid to help the region.

Deaths, injuries still being tallied

In the Turkish city of Adana, eyewitness Alejandro Malaver said people left homes for the streets, carrying blankets into their cars. Malaver said everyone is really scared and that “no one wants to get back into their houses.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly visited the region earlier Monday. Erdogan said around 1.6 million people are currently being housed in temporary shelters.

"We’re hearing reports of damage and loved ones separated and so the nightmare of the past few weeks is starting over again for some residents," Eli told USA TODAY.

Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said the quake was centered around the town of Defne in Hatay province. It was followed by a second tremor of magnitude 5.8. Reuters reported that Monday's temblor set off panic and damaged buildings in the city of Antakya.

Hatay province is on the Mediterranean coast, bordered by Syria to the south and east. The province was slammed by the Feb. 6 quakes that Turkish officials say killed more than 41,000 people in their country alone. Several thousand people also died in Syria as a result of the quakes, which injured tens of thousands of people across the two nations and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

US PROVIDES AID: Secretary of State Blinken toured Turkey’s earthquake zone, pledged $100M in aid

A woman cries as she sits atop the rubble of her collapsed house in Yaylakonak village in Adiyaman district in Turkey on Feb. 19.
A woman cries as she sits atop the rubble of her collapsed house in Yaylakonak village in Adiyaman district in Turkey on Feb. 19.

Disaster struck the region Feb. 6

On Feb. 6, a magnitude 7.8 quake struck southern Turkey, U.S. Geological Survey said. Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude quake hit more than 60 miles away. Scores of violent aftershocks followed, leaving destruction and devastation in their path.

RESCUES: Couple saved more than 12 days after Turkey, Syria earthquake, but children die

More than a week after the earthquakes, search teams said they were still hearing voices from under the rubble. Despite the rare, inspiring rescues, thousands of bodies were being removed from toppled buildings, and experts said the chances of finding survivors are increasingly slim. Two weeks later, many people remain in the streets without shelter.

Aftershocks collapse damaged buildings

Because so many people are seeking shelter in temperatures that are still dropping below freezing some nights, they appear willing to risk entering what appear to be undamaged buildings.

But those buildings may have been damaged by the initial quakes and were poised to collapse when this strong new aftershock occurred, California-based structural engineer Andy Thompson said.

"It's an extremely challenging situation made much worse by the continuous aftershocks and the concern of damaged buildings being pushed to the point of collapse," said Thompson, who has responded to quakes in Haiti, Chile and India. "You might have an undamaged home that's in the shadow of a building that's about to collapse."

Thompson, the CEO of quake-assessment company SafeHub, said quickly assessing the damage levels of buildings is a tough task, complicated by ongoing rescues, shortages of heavy equipment and safety concerns from aftershocks.

"In these situations, we would never say that a building is safe. The thing that structural engineers would be saying, what we're looking at, is the question: 'Is it less safe than it was before the primary event?'" he said. "The challenge is that you need to make thousands of evaluations very quickly with a limited number of experts."

Desperate survivors taking risks

Former U.S. Marine Andrew Cote, who recently returned from the Hatay area following a four-day search-and-rescue trip, said many buildings still standing were nevertheless teetering on the edge.

In one case, he said, two approximately six-story apartment buildings had teetered sideways into each other, posing significant risk of further collapse. In many other places, he said, the first floors of buildings collapsed but the rest of the building remained standing, sometimes with an exterior wall missing.

He said even without quakes, pieces of buildings were still falling off nearly two weeks after the initial quake. But with nowhere else to go, people are camping outside their former homes or sleeping in cars to stay warm in temperatures that are still falling below freezing some nights.

"My immediate thought is the few buildings that were still vertical have now come down, exponentially increasing the search area," he said Monday, reflecting on the new quake.

Cote works for BRINC Drones, which makes tactical drones with two-way video and audio capability. In Hatay, they used the drones to fly up several stories, break a window and then fly down hallways and through rooms to search, keeping rescuers outside until it was deemed safe or necessary to enter.

Cote said many international teams had sophisticated thermal cameras or acoustic sensors, but most of the searching is being done by hand by desperate residents searching for family members and friends.

"I saw people without shoes climbing around – it was so emotionally driven, with safety as an afterthought," he said. "They were in it with their hands, with fence posts that they turned into crowbars."

New damage worsens existing humanitarian disaster

Authorities are warning the disaster areas could be hit by a cholera epidemic, compounding the already dire risks facing displaced residents.

Many people are living in temporary shelters with poor access to hygiene, which raises concerns for the spread of infectious diseases. Syria was already facing a cholera outbreak, and a vaccination campaign to curb its spread was halted by the quake.

Additionally, millions are now living without permanent shelter or access to preventative medicine or treatment for ongoing disease like diabetes, because resources are focused on acute and disaster care.

"Restoring access to essential health and water services is crucial to prevent outbreaks and save lives," said Eli, the spokesperson for the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

How to help Turkey, Syria: Relief efforts ongoing after more earthquakes rock region

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Turkey earthquake live updates: Second quake hits shattered region

Latest Stories

  • Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

    There are reports of more collapsed buildings Turkey in Syria after another 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago. Syria's state news agency, SANA, is reporting six people have been injured in Aleppo from falling debris, while the mayor of Hatay says a number of buildings have collapsed, trapping people inside.

  • Woman diagnosed with aggressive cancer after six months of back pain

    She was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma in April 2022

  • How 'The Bachelor' franchise went from a cultural phenomenon to a relic of reality television

    Fans have criticized the latest season of "The Bachelor" as "boring," but the franchise has been on a downhill slope for years.

  • Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border two weeks after disaster

    ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -Another earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake that killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes. Monday's quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.4, was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

  • Turkish-American Designer Describes the Destruction Caused by the Earthquake in Turkey

    The United Nations has made a $1 billion appeal for humanitarian relief efforts for victims.

  • 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Turkey Two Weeks After Deadly Quake

    A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday evening, February 20, two weeks after deadly earthquakes in the area killed over 49,000 people, Turkey’s disaster agency confirmed.The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 8:04 pm in the Defne district of Hatay province.Footage filmed by Twitter user @OmerCan944384, who said it was filmed in Diyarbakir, shows people gathered outside apartment buildings on Monday night. Credit: @OmerCan944384 via Storyful

  • WRAPUP 5-Medecins Sans Frontieres gains access to quake zone in Syria

    M edical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said a convoy of 14 of its trucks had entered northwestern Syria on Sunday to assist in earthquake rescue operations, as concerns grow over lack of access to the war-ravaged area. The World Food Programme (WFP) has been pressuring authorities in that region of Syria to stop blocking access as it seeks to help hundreds of thousands of people in the wake of the devastating Feb. 6 quake that hit the region.

  • Husband and wife trapped for 296 hours under a collapsed building pulled out alive in the aftermath of massive earthquake

    The couple's 12-year-old son later died at the hospital, and the bodies of their two other children were found in the wreckage of the building.

  • International students from Bangladesh killed in Toronto crash identified

    TORONTO — The Consulate General of Bangladesh has identified the three international students killed in a highway crash in Toronto last week. Police have said a car travelling at extremely high speeds on Highway 427 flew over a concrete ramp, landed in a ditch and then hit another concrete wall before it burst into flames late Monday night. Ontario Provincial Police have said four international students from Bangladesh, who were living in Toronto, were pulled from the car. Police said the driver

  • Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games

    HALIFAX — The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw have complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to what climate scientists say is the new reality of less snow. Jean-Philippe Le Guellec, the information officer for biathlon at the Games, says in the weeks leading up to the competition, there were questions whether a mild January might force some skiing events to move off Prince Edward Island. In the end, the skiing venue at North Wiltshire, P.

  • Twitter Foes Call For Rupert Murdoch To Be Deported After Peddling Fox News Lies

    The billionaire's critics are raging on social media to boot him out of the country.

  • ‘Lethal’ Chinese Gifts to Putin Could Spark ‘New Cold War’ With U.S.

    Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERSChina is now considering a new escalation against the West by delivering weapons and ammunition to Russia in its war against Ukraine—crossing a red line that could spark a “new Cold War,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed on taped Sunday morning news programs.The claim, if true, would be a startling change that would squarely position China on Russia’s side, violating the U.S.-led international pressure campaign to isolate and punish Russian P

  • New York alligator captured in Brooklyn's Prospect Park

    The reptile was spotted by staff in Brooklyn's Prospect Park and later taken to the Bronx Zoo.

  • 90 Best Easter Captions for All of Your Photos

    Spend less time on your phone during this important day and know that we have your back with our list of cute, funny, and religious Easter Instagram captions.

  • How to help Turkey, Syria: Relief efforts ongoing after more earthquakes rock region

    Here's how you can donate to support earthquake recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria after several disaster relief organizations have mobilized.

  • 4-foot alligator found in lake at New York City park, transported to zoo for rehabilitation

    A 4-foot-long alligator was found in Brooklyn's Prospect Park on Sunday, officials said. It was later transported to the Bronx Zoo for rehabilitation.

  • Earthquake strikes Turkey-Syria border two weeks after devastating tremors

    A earthquake of at least magnitude 6.4 has struck the Turkey-Syria border region, two weeks after deadly tremors devastated the area. Turkey's disaster management agency, AFAD, said the magnitude 6.4-earthquake was centered around the town of Defne, in Hatay province. The earthquake struck at a depth of 1.2 miles (2km) in Hatay province, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, measuring it at 6.3 magnitude.

  • News bulletin 2023/02/20 10:18

    News bulletin 2023/02/20 10:18View on euronews

  • Can the fungus in the HBO series The Last of Us turn humans into zombies one day? Here's what biologists say

    The fungal pathogen that wipes out much of humanity in HBO's latest series The Last of Us is real, but can the cordyceps fungus actually turn humans into zombies one day? "It's highly unlikely because these are organisms that have become really well adapted to infecting ants," Rebecca Shapiro, assistant professor at University of Guelph's department of molecular and cellular biology, told Craig Norris, host of CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition. In the television series, the fungus inf

  • Taiwan drops indoor mask mandate in restaurants, offices

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Three years into the global pandemic, Taiwan said people no longer have to wear masks at all times indoors though it is still keeping some restrictions in place. People will still be required to wear masks in places like hospitals and medical institutions as well as on public transit, according to Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center on Monday. Restaurants and offices will no longer require masks. Schools will see the relaxation of the mask rule in March, as the require