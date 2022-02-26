Turkey has not notified Russia of straits closure -Ifax

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia has received no official notification from Turkey on the closure of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian warships, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian embassy in Turkey as saying.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier that Turkey had made such a move.

Turkey, which controls the straits that link the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, has not publicly announced any ban on Russian warships using them. On Friday, its foreign minister said Ankara could not bar warships returning to a home base in the Black Sea from passing through the straits.

