Turkey, mushroom and pasta tetrazzini recipe
I began making this pasta gratin at university using the last meat from a roast chicken – though a roast chicken was rare – and fried mushrooms. Recently I’ve also added sweated leeks. When I posted this dish on Instagram, having made it recently, everyone said ‘that’s turkey tetrazzini’. I’d heard of this dish but didn’t know what was in it, apart from turkey.
Turns out tetrazzini is almost the same as the dish I started making all those years ago. It’s named after an Italian opera singer, Luisa Tetrazzini, and in the States it is usually made with spaghetti. Chicken and ham work just as well as turkey.
Timings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Serves
Six
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
35g butter, plus extra for greasing
500g chestnut mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
500g leeks, trimmed, outer leaves removed, sliced in rounds and washed
325g tagliatelle
2 tbsp plain flour
150ml dry white wine
100ml whole milk
400ml double cream
350g cooked turkey or chicken, cut or torn into chunks
100g grated Parmesan
freshly grated nutmeg, to taste
Method
Heat half the oil and half the butter together in a frying pan. Heat the rest of the oil and butter in a broad-based pan that has a lid. Cook the mushrooms in the frying pan, keeping the heat quite high, until they are golden brown and all the moisture that mushrooms exude has evaporated.
Meanwhile tip the leeks into the other pan, stirring them round in the fat, and season. Cook for about 5 minutes, then add a couple of splashes of water, turn the heat down really low and cover the pan. Cook until the leeks are completely soft then remove the lid, turn the heat up and boil off the juices. Scrape the mushrooms into the pan with the leeks.
Heat the oven to 200C/190C fan/gas mark 6.
Cook the tagliatelle in boiling salted water for slightly less time than it suggests on the packet.
With the leek and mushroom mixture over a medium heat, stir in the flour and keep stirring for about 4 minutes. Add the wine – it will spit as you add it – and stir until the mixture has thickened a little and the wine has reduced. Stir in the milk and cream and bring to just under boiling.
Pull the pan off the heat and add the turkey or chicken and two-thirds of the Parmesan. Season and stir to help the cheese melt. Add the nutmeg.
Drain the pasta really well – give it a good shake as excess water will dilute the sauce – then mix it into the chicken and vegetables. Pour this into a buttered ovenproof dish (mine’s 30cm x 20cm) and bake in the oven for 30 minutes, or until bubbling and golden.
Serve with green salad or a vegetable (I like it with purple sprouting broccoli).